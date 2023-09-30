Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal’s position as a dominant force in the home services industry.

Larson Heating & Air, with its well-established locations in Springfield and St. Joseph, Missouri, has been a trusted name in HVAC services for years. Their commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with Paschal’s core values and mission.

“The addition of Larson Heating & Air to the Paschal family underscores our commitment to continuous growth and excellence,” said Charley Boyce, CEO/President of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. “We’re eager to harness the combined strengths of our teams and explore the new horizons that this partnership presents.”

With the addition of Larson’s locations, Paschal will now have an even broader reach, ensuring that more residents in Missouri can access their unparalleled HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The integration process will be smooth, with a primary focus on ensuring that existing Larson customers continue to receive the high-quality service they are accustomed to.

“Our team at Larson has always been dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism,” said Steve Rook, former owner of Larson Heating & Air. “Joining forces with Paschal allows us to tap into a larger network of resources and expertise, ensuring that our customers receive the best service possible.”

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric continues its dedication to offering top-tier home services centered around employee and customer satisfaction. The recent integration of Larson Heating & Air marks another step in Paschal’s strategic expansion, emphasizing its approach to growth through the acquisition of reputable home service businesses.