Wave Group to expand its cinematic footprint, plans to add 35 screenings soon

The wave group has identified seven to eight properties to expand its cinematic footprint, which will add about 35 screens shortly, said Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director of Wave Group, on Wednesday on the sidelines of the launch of a premium 7-screen multiplex Wave Cinemas at the resplendent M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurgaon. Wave now operates 10 multiplexes and 42 screens, with the goal of providing viewers with an exceptional cinematic experience.

“We have identified seven to eight more properties that will add about 35 screens shortly. We are going to invest around Rs 100 crore in this expansion,” Mr. Gupta revealed during a media interaction.

Wave Group on Wednesday announced the grand opening of Wave Cinemas, Gurgaon, a premium 7-screen multiplex at the resplendent M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurgaon, aiming to revolutionize India’s cinematic experience with a magical, immersive, and fascinating experience. This marks the foray of Wave Cinemas into India’s millennium city, Gurgaon.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director of Wave Group, said, “Modern Indian cinema viewing is more about socializing and an immersive experience where every aspect of comfort is important. All aspects of the experience must be flawless, including top-of-the-line technology, food and snacks, seating, ambience, hygiene, and accessibility. We at Wave Cinemas understand the requirements of today’s evolving customers and have tailored our offerings accordingly. We are excited to offer our patrons the most sophisticated movie viewing experience and hope that our latest offering will cater to every aspiration of our patrons and their families.”

Designed to offer patrons the ultimate cinematic experience, Wave Cinemas, Gurgaon, has an overall seating capacity of 899 people and is boasted with the latest cinematic technology, which includes 4K laser projectors with Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio. It offers premium seating arrangements and a wide selection of food and beverages, as well as excellent sound and screening systems.

The multiplex is also equipped with a Gold Class Lounge designed to provide patrons with a luxurious cinematic experience. Apart from this, it also offers a Gold Class auditorium with opulent interiors, comfortable reclining leather seats with ample legroom, and opulent reclining leather couches that provide a comfortable viewing ambience for the audience.