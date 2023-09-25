QNAP Unveils a New Dual-Port 25GbE SFP28 Network Expansion Card for NAS and Windows/Linux

QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today introduced the new dual-port QXG-25G2SF-E810 25GbE SFP28 network expansion card. Equipped with the Intel® Ethernet Controller E810-XXVAM2, the QXG-25G2SF-E810 supports PCIe Gen 4 (backwards compatible with PCIe Gen 3) and can be installed in QNAP NAS and Windows®/Linux® workstations/servers. It fulfills the demand for upgrading to low-latency enterprise-level 25GbE networks, and is ideal for server rooms, virtualization applications, media streaming/real-time editing, and data backup/restore.

“Virtualization, 4K/8K video editing, and other data-intense applications have accelerated the adoption of 25GbE networks by enterprises and creative industries,” said Andy Chuang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “25GbE is agile, scalable, and provides an easy upgrade path to 100GbE. The QXG-25G2SF-E810 adapter provides these advantages and enables future-proofed bandwidth-efficient workflows for organizations.”

With two 25GbE SFP28 ports, the QXG-25G2SF-E810 supports up to 50Gbps bandwidth by enabling SMB Multichannel to aggregate multiplied network connections, perfect for accelerating large file sharing and intensive data transfer. With Network Offload support, the QXG-25G2SF-E810 greatly boosts network efficiency and is ideal for I/O-intensive and latency-sensitive virtualization applications and data centers. The QXG-25G2SF-E810 is a perfect match with the QNAP TS-h2287XU-RP NAS, allowing for more connected PCs/workstations. When coupled with 25GbE network switch, users can create an ultra-high speed and scalable network environment with greater cost efficiency.

Drivers are required to use the QXG-25G2SF-E810 in Windows/Linux, including Windows 11, Windows Server® 2022 and Ubuntu® 20.04 LTS. Users can download drivers for devices from Intel official website.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

