Brandpush vs Prowly: Choosing the Right Press Release Distribution Platform

As we continue our series of comparisons between various press release distribution platforms, in this section, we focus on Brandpush and Prowly.

These platforms have distinctive features and services that assist businesses in disseminating their press releases to the relevant audience.

Let’s delve deeper into their individual attributes and find out which one stands as a more viable option for your business needs.

Key Take Away

1. Ownership: The ownership information for Brandpush is not publicly listed, while Prowly is a part of the SEMrush family since 2020.

2. Year Established: Specific details regarding the establishment year of Brandpush are not readily available. Prowly was founded in 2013.

3. Customer Reviews: Both platforms have accumulated varying customer reviews, reflecting their efficiency and service quality.

4. Special Features: Brandpush offers simple press release distribution services, while Prowly provides more extensive PR solutions, including CRM and analytics.

Ease of Use

Brandpush: The platform is designed with simplicity in mind, offering an intuitive interface that facilitates easy press release submissions.

Prowly: Prowly stands as a comprehensive platform, offering not just press release distribution but also PR software with a range of tools and features, making it relatively complex but more versatile.

Cost

Brandpush: The pricing details for Brandpush are not openly available but they are known for offering cost-effective solutions.

Prowly: Prowly’s pricing structure is tiered, offering different packages to cater to various business needs and budgets, starting at $210 per month.

Is Prowly Reputable?

Yes, Prowly enjoys a reputable stance in the industry, especially after becoming a part of the renowned SEMrush family. It is well-regarded for offering a comprehensive suite of PR tools and services.

Which is Better: Brandpush or Prowly?

Choosing between Brandpush and Prowly depends largely on your business’s specific needs and budget.

If you’re looking for a simple and budget-friendly press release distribution service, Brandpush might be the better option.

In contrast, if you need a more comprehensive PR solution that offers a range of tools, including CRM and analytics, Prowly would be the superior choice.

Analytics and Reporting

Brandpush: Offers basic analytics tools to help businesses track the performance of their press releases.

Prowly: Provides a more extensive analytics suite, offering detailed insights into the performance and reach of your press releases, coupled with CRM features to manage your PR efforts more efficiently.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the choice between Brandpush and Prowly boils down to your specific needs and budget constraints.

If you’re seeking a straightforward, cost-effective press release distribution solution, Brandpush might be your go-to option.

On the other hand, if you require a more comprehensive PR solution with a range of tools and features, Prowly stands as a formidable choice.