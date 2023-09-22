Pack Square is Ready for Asheville Veganfest 2023!

Asheville, NC – September 12, 2023 – On Sunday, October 8, 2023, we are back in Asheville, NC, for Asheville Veganfest, an event to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Asheville area and beyond. Asheville is the perfect city for a vegan festival. When you combine foliage season and October weather, you create a perfect destination event. The festival is presented by Friendly Fields Farm out of Waynesville, NC. This event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos and Triangle Vegfest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC, and Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit founded in 2004 and based in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

We want to highlight two of our biggest sponsors that will be in attendance at the festival, Superieur Electrolytes and local business Spare Chaynge. We greatly appreciate their annual support.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as A Peace of Soul, Season It Up Vegan, Soul’s Kitchen, and local favorites Tahini Jar and The Smokin’ Onion Food Truck while listening to our DJ spinning the tunes and MZ Jazzy emceeing, plus the children (and adults) can play in our Family Fun Zone, with free face painting. Over 90 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on the event’s Facebook page or on our website, ashevilleveganfest.com.

This year, we will have three beer vendors: Sweeten Creek is donating the beer, All Souls Grotto and Ginger’s Revenge will be donating a percentage of their sales back to Triangle Vegfest. Sweet Squeeze Lemonade is our official lemonade vendor.

“We always look forward to our biggest festival,” Event Producer Helene Greenberg shares. “Our goal for 2023 is to be the top festival in the Best of WNC. We placed second this year.”

Asheville Veganfest will take place, rain or shine, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Pack Square Park, right in the heart of Downtown Asheville, NC.

Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation; donate $10, and you’ll get a free swag bag (while supplies last) along with VIP and VIP PLUS options. Attendees are encouraged to get a free ticket and donate to help our vendors gauge how much to bring/prepare. For $25, you can get a VIP ticket and receive an upgraded goodie bag of samples, 25 entries into our raffle to win fabulous prizes from our sponsors, and first entry to the venue at 10:30 am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat, our VIP PLUS is $35 and includes a reusable bag (unfilled and different from the VIP bags) and our Unapologetically Vegan shirt. All are welcome to our events, and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged, and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items. Water, provided by our water sponsor, Appalachian Water Collective, will be available for purchase ahead of and at the festival. Help us reduce the amount of plastic by bringing your own bottle to fill for $5, or use our compostable cup for $6 and get unlimited alkaline water for the duration of the festival.

