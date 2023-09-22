Maga Hundred Is Making A Buzz with the Song ‘SHOES’

The exclusive song ‘SHOES’ by the New Jersey Dancehall Artist, Maga Hundred is enhancing the true charm of the genre dancehall music in a brilliant way.

Paterson, New Jersey Sep 21, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Courtney Johnson, widely known as Maga Hundred is captivating global listeners with his exceptional pieces of music. This artist is garnering many listeners from all around the world by catering a wide range of music. The hooky and groovy music of it has amazed everyone to the core. His exceptional presentations have helped him to reach out to more audiences in a short time span. He is an independent artist who likes to make music on his own. He has grabbed the attention of listeners with his unique musical representation. This New Jersey Dancehall Artist is making a buzz among everyone with his new release.

Recently, this talented artist has been gaining huge attention from everyone with his exemplary soundtrack named ‘SHOES’. This mind-blowing soundscape has reached out to many listeners and assisted him in garnering more. Its thematic and rhythmic flow hits hard from the very beginning. The eclectic tune and fascinating beats have added a new flavor to the soundtrack. In addition to that, his flawless presentation has made it even more charming for all music enthusiasts. This artist likes to do experiments with his work. And that is why, all of his soundtracks are very much different from others.

Maga Hundred is a proficient artist in the music industry. He has given a lot of soundtracks in his successful career apart from ‘SHOES’. Some of his outstanding musical creations are ‘NEW SPACE SHIP (raw)’, ‘WITHOUT YOU (raw)’, ‘BODY LIKE A DOLLY’, and ‘FOCUS’. All these pieces of music are available on music streaming sites like SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Therefore, follow this phenomenal artist on these platforms to listen to his mesmerizing creations. Along with that, also follow him on the social media platform, Instagram to get all the updates on his upcoming musical projects.

Visit to hear this song ‘SHOES’ by Maga Hundred:

https://soundcloud.com/user-119055022/maga-hundred-shoes

Media Contact