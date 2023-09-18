Smile 4 Ever Mexico: Why Choose Tijuana Dental Implants – How To Get Low Cost

Tijuana dental implants in Mexico have become a popular choice for dental tourism. This cost-effective solution offers an opportunity to replace missing teeth while saving up to 70% compared Mexico Dental Prices to US and Canadian prices.

Reach Out Today & Enjoy Savings of Up to 65% on Dental Implants!

Dental implants consist of small titanium screws, the same material used in knee and hip replacements. These screws are strategically placed within the jawbone to replace missing teeth or those in need of replacement.

Leading Experts in Dental Implants in Tijuana, Mexico

The implant serves as an artificial tooth root, anchoring a new dental crown securely in place. For cases involving multiple missing teeth in a row (three or more), an implant bridge can be attached to these implants. Due to its fusion with the jawbone, the end result not only appears natural but also feels completely authentic.

Advantages of Choosing Tijuana, Mexico for Dental Implants

Choosing Tijuana for your dental care offers some unique advantages, especially for patients from the USA. Let me break down why Tijuana dentists stands out compared to other cities like Cancun or Los Cabos.

Local Flight to San Diego

First and foremost, the convenience factor plays a significant role. The proximity of Tijuana to San Diego means that your journey involves a local flight. No need to endure long international flights or deal with jet lag. A quick hop to San Diego and you’re practically at our doorstep.

But that’s just the beginning. Tijuana has earned a reputation for being a hub of quality yet affordable dental care, making it a prime destination for medical tourism. Our dental clinic, Smile 4 Ever Mexico, is at the forefront of this reputation, offering a range of services including all on 4 dental implants in Mexico, veneers in Mexico, crowns, and cosmetic dentistry. You get access to top-notch treatments while enjoying significant cost savings.

Moreover, Tijuana boasts a thriving dental industry with experienced professionals who are well-versed in catering to international patients. Our dental team at Smile 4 Ever Mexico is no exception – we have a proven track record of providing excellent care and creating beautiful smiles.

Beyond dental care, Tijuana offers a unique blend of Mexican culture and modern amenities. You can explore local attractions, savor authentic cuisine, and experience the vibrant city life – all while knowing that you’re just a stone’s throw away from home.

In contrast, while cities like Cancun and Los Cabos are undoubtedly stunning vacation spots, the journey can be more involved. Long-haul flights and travel logistics might add stress to your dental experience. Tijuana, with its accessibility and dental expertise, becomes a clear winner for patients seeking quality care without the hassle.

So, if you’re considering dental treatment and want a seamless, cost-effective, and quality experience Tijuana dentist prices, is the answer. Your smile transformation journey awaits, and we’re here to make it a memorable one.

Streamlined Process for Tijuana Dental Implants

Tijuana Dentists have meticulous planning to minimize complications during implant placement. Top-tier materials and techniques guarantee longevity and successful restoration. The procedure is remarkably quick and painless, ensuring a stress-free experience. Following your consultation, you’ll receive an estimate of the time needed to achieve your radiant new smile.

The Tijuana Dental Implant Procedure: A Two-Stage Approach

The number of implants required corresponds to the number of missing teeth. Dental implants can replace any number of missing teeth, from a single tooth to a full set. Specific situations, such as full upper and lower jaw restoration, can involve 12 implants. For smaller gaps, two implants could support a bridge, and a single implant could suffice for a single missing tooth.

First Stage | Dental Implant Surgery | 3 Days

Initiate with an initial consultation, Ct Scan, and additional studies.

Implant surgery, involving bone grafts and collagen membranes if necessary.

Receive temporary dentures or crowns for aesthetic continuity.

Expect a Healing Time of 3-4 Months

The implant fully integrates into the bone within 3-4 months, paving the way for the restorative phase.

Second Stage | 3-10 Days

Depending on whether the implants to be restored are individual or full arches like the all on 4 dental implants, the final stay time may change. During your second visit to Tijuana, we will secure a fixed crown or denture on your dental implant(s).

Options include final crowns, fixed hybrid dentures, and Snap-On dentures.

All on 4 Dental Implants in Mexico – A Full Mouth Solution

Ideal for full mouth restorations, all on 4 implants utilize four to six implants based on bone quality. Reinvent your smile with natural-looking teeth, offering a durable solution to long-standing concerns.

You can have the next benefits:

Proven success rates in excess of +98%.

Easy Home Care and Oral Hygiene.

No Frustrating Removable Appliances.

Fast Recovery Time.

Speak With Confidence.

Long-Term Permanent Results.

Improve Your Quality of Life.

Mexico Dental Implant Prices

In many cases you can save between 60 and 70% on the cost of dental work at a dentist in Tijuana, Mexico.

For example, you could save approximately $2,500 on a single implant including your crown. If you need a root canal, your savings can reach 900 dollars, approximately the same in the case of a single crown. But if it’s about saving, the best way to save when going to a dentist in Mexico is when you need important work. Imagine that you need 2 implants and 2 crowns, we are already talking about approximately 7,000 dollars. Full mouth restoration costs alone could range from $25,000 to $40,000 in savings. The more dental work you need the savings will accumulate into huge savings of thousands of dollars.

Some dental quotes in the United States are huge, like $30,000, $50,000, or even $60,000. One wonders: who can pay these dental bills?

You can avoid taking out high-interest loans or second mortgages on your home, like some of our clients. Someone even bought a new business project with their $25,000 savings on full mouth dental implants.

Smile 4 Ever Mexico have adaptable plans for each case. They have financing and payment plans to make any type of treatment possible. His dental office in mexico can create an initial dental plan tailored to your budget and treatment requirements.