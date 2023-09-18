Shoplooks Shortlisted in 3 Categories for Global Performance Marketing Awards 2023

Shoplooks has been named a finalist in the following categories:

Best Affiliate and Partnership Strategy for APAC

The nomination recognized Shoplooks collaboration with Farfetch in a campaign targeting APAC markets. This campaign engaged over 500 influencers across multiple platforms and demonstrated the immense potential of strategic partnerships and influencer collaborations.

Best Brand Performance Campaign

Shoplooks launched a brand performance campaign for Tory Burch, leveraging the influence of more than 90 trusted influencers in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle niches. This campaign successfully conveyed Tory Burch’s mission and values to a wider audience.

Best DTC Campaign

The collaboration between Shoplooks and LilySilk exemplified the power of influencers in driving results for direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing. The campaign harnessed the influence of over 100 influencers across various platforms to achieve remarkable success.

The Global Performance Marketing Awards are held every year to celebrate excellence in performance marketing campaigns and partnerships on a global scale. This years sponsors include CJ, ad4mat, VeVe, impact.com, and Dealmoon. A panel of judges made up of leaders in the partnership marketing industry will decide on the winners.

“Being shortlisted for the GPMAs is among the highlights of this year for Shoplooks and this honor is in large part, thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team in propelling influencer marketing to new horizons,” said Susie Zhu, Head of Shoplooks. “We will continually push the boundaries of innovation, keeping pace with industry trends to drive growth for our partners.

The GPMA ceremony will take place on October 23, 2023, at The Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, London. Shoplooks eagerly anticipates the opportunity to celebrate its achievements alongside industry peers and hopes to secure some awards.

Shoplooks extends heartfelt gratitude to its influencer partners, clients, and the entire Shoplooks network. We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to all fellow finalists who are driving excellence in the performance marketing arena, adds Zhu.

About Shoplooks

Shoplooks is an industry-leading influencer network, dedicated to utilizing our database of influencers in developing long-lasting partnerships and top-tier campaigns. Currently operating across many key verticals and markets, we have amassed over 250,000 influencers globally and continue to strive for quality growth.

For more information visit www.shoplooks.com.

