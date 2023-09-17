Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post: the Benefits of Having Auto Repair Shop Insurance

Did you know that having Auto Repair Shop Insurance benefits include protecting you against liabilities and your property? An insurance policy on your vehicle repair shop also shields you against business interruption and workers’ compensation.

Benefits such as liability insurance, property and equipment protection, and workers comp are benefits to having auto repair shop insurance.

The right auto repair shop insurance policies will provide protection for your employees, your customers, and, of course, the vehicles you work on and everything else you keep in your garages.

Choosing which types of auto mechanic insurance your auto repair shop needs can be confusing. It’s part of the reason why some shops decide to get the bare minimum when it comes to business insurance. You can learn more about the several types of auto repair shop insurance, by reading more in detail at Your Insurance Lady’s blog here.