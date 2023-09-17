Writers’ Family Reunion is Back and Bringing the Texas Poet Laureate to Houston

HOUSTON – Sept. 15, 2023 – PRLog — HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s literary arts nonprofit, Writespace is thrilled about the return of its hit event, the Writers’ Family Reunion. Writespace makes the empowerment of writers its mission, hosting workshops and events to help underserved writers publish work that needs to be seen. Serving the Houston community since 2014, Writespace has organized a number of literary arts gatherings such as Writefest, and is now hosting the Writers’ Family Reunion for the first time in five years. The event’s revival comes with the honor of hosting the 2023 Texas Poet Laureate, ire’ne lara silva, whose voice Writespace is delighted to share with the Houston writing community.

The Texas Poets Laureate are “outstanding and recognized poet(s)” appointed and designated by a committee of musicians, writers, and artists. The 2023 appointee, ire’ene lara silva, has been recognized for her four poetry collections, two chapbooks, and various short stories. She has been awarded the Premio Aztlán, 2021 Tasajillo Writers Grant, a 2017 NALAC Fund for the Arts Grant, the final Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Award, and was the Fiction Finalist for AROHO’s 2013 Gift of Freedom Award. Her forthcoming poetry collection, the eaters of flowers, will see publication in 2024. Writespace is honored to host such a valued author at its upcoming event, as lara silva’s work carries a “unique Texas voice” that every writer should witness, according to Writespace Programming Director, Jamie Portwood.

The “Build-Your- Writing-Community event” will take place at Writespace’s location inside Sabine Street Studios. A ticket will provide entrance into the weekend’s festivities, and is for writers of all levels and genres. The Friday night mixer, book fair, and open mic will be on October 27th from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m CST. The Saturday, October 28th events will kick off at 8:30 a.m. and last until 5:30 p.m. CST. “Just as a family reunion nourishes ties amongst long-lost relatives, the Writers’ Family Reunion is an opportunity for the large, diverse family of writers living in and near Houston to come home to one another and nurture the deep love of writing that we share,” writes the organization. If you are interested in writing panels, roundtables, critique group speed dating, a vendor fair, or the opportunity to meet a number of editors and writers, make sure to attend! Writespace encourages attendees to show out in their Halloween attire as well.

For more information on this and other events, visit writespacehouston.org. For updates, highlights, and more content about Houston’s literary arts community, follow them on Instagram and TikTok @writespacehouston. The organization also recommends all to view ire’ne lara silva’s work at irenelarasilva.wordpress.com. Writespace looks forward to communing with you.

