Writers’ Family Reunion is Back and Bringing the Texas Poet Laureate to Houston

HOUSTON – Sept. 15, 2023 – PRLog — HOUSTON, TX – Houston’s literary arts nonprofit, Writespace is thrilled about the return of its hit event, the Writers’ Family Reunion. Writespace makes the empowerment of writers its mission, hosting workshops and events to help underserved writers publish work that needs to be seen. Serving the Houston community since 2014, Writespace has organized a number of literary arts gatherings such as Writefest, and is now hosting the Writers’ Family Reunion for the first time in five years. The event’s revival comes with the honor of hosting the 2023 Texas Poet Laureate, ire’ne lara silva, whose voice Writespace is delighted to share with the Houston writing community.
The Texas Poets Laureate are “outstanding and recognized poet(s)” appointed and designated by a committee of musicians, writers, and artists. The 2023 appointee, ire’ene lara silva, has been recognized for her four poetry collections, two chapbooks, and various short stories. She has been awarded the Premio Aztlán, 2021 Tasajillo Writers Grant, a 2017 NALAC Fund for the Arts Grant, the final Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Award, and was the Fiction Finalist for AROHO’s 2013 Gift of Freedom Award. Her forthcoming poetry collection, the eaters of flowers, will see publication in 2024. Writespace is honored to host such a valued author at its upcoming event, as lara silva’s work carries a “unique Texas voice” that every writer should witness, according to Writespace Programming Director, Jamie Portwood.
For more information on this and other events, visit writespacehouston.org. For updates, highlights, and more content about Houston’s literary arts community, follow them on Instagram and TikTok @writespacehouston. The organization also recommends all to view ire’ne lara silva’s work at irenelarasilva.wordpress.com. Writespace looks forward to communing with you.
This project is supported in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts. This project is generously funded by the Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and Mid-America Arts Alliance. This event is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.