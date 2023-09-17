Hong Kong – Inter-departmental help desks stood down

Inter-departmental help desks stood down ****************************************



The inter departmental help desks set up by the Tuen Mun District Office, the Yuen Long District Office, the Kwai Tsing District Office and the Tsuen Wan District Office at Accident and Emergency Departments, the Tuen Mun Hospital, the Tin Shui Wai Hospital, the Yan Chai Hospital and the Princess Margaret Hospital today (September 17) in response to a traffic accident at Tuen Mun Road have now stood down.