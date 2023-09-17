Code with a Conscience: NIX’s Sustainable Software Development Report at MWC Las Vegas 2023

A highlight of NIX’s presence is a session by Jane Bondar, Mobile Development Lead at NIX, titled ‘Sustainable Mobile Software: How to Create One?’ Jane will explore the importance of sustainable mobile software, emphasizing its potential impact across various industries.

“Sustainable mobile software is not just an ethical choice; it’s a strategic imperative for industries across the board,” says Jane Bondar. “As the use of cloud computing, data centers, and electronic devices continues to surge, our energy consumption and carbon emissions have soared over the past three decades. Sustainable software development holds the key to reducing this impact by eliminating needless software bloat and resource-intensive functionality.”

During Jane Bondar’s session, attendees will gain actionable techniques to make mobile apps energy-efficient and environmentally-conscious, all while ensuring a positive user experience. Real-world cases from NIX’s practice will illustrate the practical application of sustainable software principles.

NIX’s commitment to progress in the mobile industry is unwavering. They invite valued clients, partners, and fellow enthusiasts to join them at MWC Las Vegas 2023 to explore the boundless opportunities of sustainable mobile software.

For more information about NIX and its participation in MWC 2023, please visit nix-united.com.

About NIX:

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.