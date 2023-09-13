Future Electronics Presents Free Webinar: ‘Charging Ahead with eMobility’

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire ) September 12, 2023 – Future Electronics is excited to announce a free webinar, “Charging Ahead with eMobility,” taking place on September 19th, 2023, at 10:30 AM EDT. This webinar is designed to enable engineers, designers, and industry professionals to incorporate safety, efficiency, and reliability into their EV charging station designs.

In this exclusive webinar, participants will have the opportunity to explore Littelfuse’s extensive application expertise, which has contributed to the engineering of some of the most advanced systems for EV charging stations. Whether you are involved in developing alternating current (AC) charging systems that provide AC power to a vehicle’s on-board charger or direct current (DC) fast chargers that supply DC power to a vehicle’s battery system, Littelfuse can help you meet three key goals: Safety, Efficiency, and Reliability.

Littelfuse, a renowned pioneer with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1927, has consistently led the way in developing innovative products that drive technological advances. Over the years, Littelfuse has set the industry standard for automotive fuses and established itself as a global leader in circuit protection, power control, and sensing. Their commitment to the automotive industry continues as it embarks on a new era of innovation.

Webinar Details:

Title: Charging Ahead with eMobility

Date: September 19th, 2023

Time: 10:30 AM EDT

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of eMobility. Register now for the “Charging Ahead with eMobility” webinar by Future Electronics and gain valuable insights into creating safe, efficient, and reliable EV charging station designs.

To register for this free webinar, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/events/littelfuse-charging-ahead-with-emobility-webinar.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

