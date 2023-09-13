Book donation drive by Gurugram Based NGO Heart in association with District Public Library, Gurugram, Bhiwani and Karnal

On the occasion of World Literacy Day, Gurugram based NGO Heart joins hands with District Public Library, Gurugram, Bhiwani and Karnal for the noble cause of promoting literacy and education within our community. World Literacy Day book donation event was held in the District Library at Gurugram, Bhiwani and Karnal on 8th September 2023. Close to 500 books will be distributed among the specified areas.

The 21 year old founder, Shirin Batra of the charitable trust (NGO) – “Heart” initiated a book donation drive to promote the right to literacy and education within our community. This event took place on the World Literacy Day where all the avid readers and underprivileged kids will be addressed. They distributed a combination of Educational books (competitive exam books, ncerts, dictionary, atlas, discovery books and more), Novels (kids + adults) and Kids storybooks.

“We are enthusiastic about contributing to the District Public Library Gurugram and supporting the cause of literacy on World Literacy Day. To be organised at the District Public Library, it witnessed participation from avid readers and underprivileged kids. Education forms the cornerstone of our society’s advancement, and we firmly believe in providing access to high-quality reading materials that can inspire, educate, and entertain individuals from all walks of life. We hope that these books will ignite the curiosity and enthusiasm for learning among the library’s visitors”, shares Vivek Kalia, Joint Secretary Information Public Relations and Languages , Government of Haryana.

Shirin Batra, founder, Heart NGO shares, “Heart – The name that instantly struck to my mind – the idea that it has the word ‘Art’ in it and the sole reason for me to start this initiative – to make people’s heart happy & that I am doing it with all my heart, made me come up with this name. Engaging in social work made me realise the importance of kindness and compassion. It caused an impact on the way I pursue objectives and make sensitive decisions. Heart conducts various donation drives, campaigns and art exhibition fundraisers. This initiative made me realise that everything is beyond materialistic things and what matters is the happiness we can find in little things”.