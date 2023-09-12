Major Pablo Picasso Exhibit Opens in September at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.

A trove drawn from Picasso’s unusual Edition Ceramics, all created from 1947 to 1971, will commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death (1881-1973). The acclaimed maestro of multiple mediums was 91 when he passed away at his home on the French Riviera.

The MACC exhibition will showcase 60 of Picasso’s Edition Ceramics—from plates to platters to pitchers to non-functional sculptural pieces. With 633 different designs, Picasso’s effort to reach a worldwide, mass market at a far more accessible price point, was extremely successful. Additionally, it was said that he relished the idea that people could dine on his simple, earthenware plates.

Cheryl Strichik, Executive Director of the MACC, said she is delighted to offer this unique, free opportunity to museum goers. More than 10,000 people from across the country visited Monthaven in 2019 when other objects, drawn from this same collection, were exhibited.

Albert & Mitsie Scaglione, avid art collectors from Southfield, Michigan, are the founders of the Park West Museum, the Park West Gallery and the Park West Foundation. They are widely known for their philanthropic generosity, according to Strichik.

Morris Shapiro, Park West Gallery’s senior gallery director, will be at Monthaven to give a special presentation of Picasso’s ceramics at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023. Space is limited, and registration for the event is available at the MACC’s website (monthavenarts.org).

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) is a jewel-box art museum and education facility housed in one of Tennessee’s most spectacular antebellum mansions. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MACC has staged exhibitions featuring everything from the ceramic art of Pablo Picasso to the evening gowns of Princess Diana. The artwork of local artists and military veterans are also on frequent display. As an art school, the MACC offers classes to more than 600 children and adults each year. The MACC also provides free arts outreach and healing arts to underserved children, families and military veterans. For more information, visit www.monthavenarts.org or call (615) 822-0789.