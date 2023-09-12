G&S Contracting, Inc. adds 3 new window vendors to its product line

Lake Norman, North Carolina – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

For over three decades, home and business owners in the Lake Norman, North Carolina area have turned to G&S Contracting, Inc. for high-quality construction and remodeling services. This company is a top choice for window and door services in their service area, and they pride themselves on providing the best possible products to their customers.

As part of their mission to provide high-quality products on every project, G&S Contracting, Inc. recently announced that they have added three new vendors to their home window line: Home Guard Industries, Pro Via, and Sierra Pacific Windows.

Whether customers are looking for a budget-friendly window option or a high-end window product for their home, this is now possible with G&S Contracting, Inc.s new partnership with these window vendors. G&S Contracting, Inc. is always focused on doing what is best for the customer, and partnering with these window manufacturers allows them to do this.

In response to this recent change, Heather Sumrow, manager at G&S Contracting, Inc., remarked, We are always looking for ways to improve our services and product offerings. These new window options will give our customers the best product availability possible, so they can confidently enhance their home or business with new windows.

G&S Contracting, Inc. looks forward to helping customers improve their homes and businesses with windows from Home Guard Industries, Pro Via, and Sierra Pacific Windows. Learn more about the company and their lineup of window options at www.gandscontracting.com.

About G&S Contracting, Inc.

For more than three decades, G&S Contracting, Inc. has proven to be one of the premier contractors in the home improvement and remodeling industry in the Lake Norman area. Offering a variety of contracting services, including windows, doors, gutters, and more, G&S Contracting, Inc. exceeds expectations with every job.