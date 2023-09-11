Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Beautiful Gift,” by Robbie Clasby

About The Beautiful Gift

A heartwarming story about a young girl’s solo adventure to Marsay, a town in French France. Determined to embark on her own journey, she convinces her hesitant guardian to let her go. With little planning and relying on the kindness of strangers, she navigates through various modes of transportation to reach her destination.

The girl immerses herself in the local culture, visiting the vibrant markets, encountering friendly stallholders, and admiring the diverse array of goods available. As she explores, she embraces the novelty of the French language, relying on pictures in her phrasebook to communicate.

The story highlights a girl’s spirit of independence and her ability to adapt to new environments. It underscores the beauty of human connections and the significance of embracing new cultures and experiences.

Through her journey, she discovers her own strength and matures in unexpected ways, creating lasting memories that will stay with her forever.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback / Hardback (32 pages)

Dimensions 13.97 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800946026

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/THEBG

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023

About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

