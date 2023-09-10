ACEC/MA Announces Silver Engineering Excellence Award Winners for 2023

Nominations open for 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards through October 3rd.

VHB Google Headquarters

BOSTON – Sept. 8, 2023 – PRLog — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named the 2023 Silver Engineering Excellence Award winners and is accepting entries for the 2024 awards now through October 3, 2023.

The Engineering Excellence Awards are an annual celebration of engineering excellence, honoring projects worldwide that demonstrate innovation, creative problem-solving, and engineering’s unique ability to improve our world. For more information about entering the competition and to download the entry form: https://www.acecma.org/ about/news/2024- engineering- excellence-awards- competition- 5051

Silver ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence Award winners:

BSC Group, Inc. for the Pocasset River Dredging project for the town of Bourne, MA. Overcoming decades of environmental challenges, safety concerns, projected cost overruns, and technological and physical barriers, the Town of Bourne successfully dredged the bottom of the Pocasset River.

Fuss & O’Neill, Inc for the Ashuwillticoo Rail Trail Extension project for MassDOT Highway Division. The project provides a safe, ADA-compliant facility that provides users access to great recreational activities, as well as connection to commercial areas and places of employment.

Gill Engineering Associates, Inc for the Acceler-8 I-90 Bridge Replacement project for MassDOT. Using NEXTD beams was crucial to the success of the project. This innovation reduced material and fabrication costs, diminished construction schedule risk, increased underside clearances, and allowed the successful use of single stem NEXTD beams.

HDR for the I-91 Rockingham Bridges for the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The $50 million I-91 Rockingham Bridges are the first four-span spliced precast concrete girder structure and are the last of three major bridge replacements on I-91 in Vermont.

McFarland Johnson, Inc. for the MassDOT Design Project for the Burgin Parkway Access Road in Quincy MA. This new bridge and road project successfully created a unique access point that provides a gateway to a portion of Quincy that was badly in need of a makeover.

SLR International Corporation for the Wolf Swamp Fields project in Longmeadow, MA. The town contracted with SLR to perform engineering studies, work with local stakeholders, and identify alternative concepts to improve field conditions to meet the demand of increased and more effective and efficient recreational use.

Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. for the “B-DC and B-C Roadways Project” at Logan International Airport involved the construction a new two-level roadway between Terminals B and C to serve as enabling detour roads to facilitate the replacement of the existing roadway system, and providing a future HOV connector between terminals.

VHB for Google Headquarters for Boston Properties. To accommodate Google’s growth in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this project team created a space that injected life into the public realm, maximized the site’s development potential, and contributed to the building’s targeted LEED Gold certification status.

Weston & Sampson Engineers, Inc. for The Resilient MA Action Team (RMAT) developed the Tool to make preliminary climate resilience analysis more broadly accessible; provide consistent, risk-based design standards recommendations; inform climate resilient capital planning and procurement; and provide a unified and automated online viewer that supports evaluation of projects.

