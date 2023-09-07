Thomas W. Starbuck’s “Deadly Ground” Excites Readers at the San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books 2023

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Deadly Ground by Thomas W. Starbuck is a literary tour de force that will leave readers breathless, contemplative, and yearning for more.

The science fiction adventure book Deadly Ground by Thomas W. Starbuck was displayed by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books. The book event occurred on August 19, 2023, at the University of San Diego, San Diego, CA.

In Deadly Ground, a relentless virus sweeps across the United States, leaving just one survivor: AB, a brilliant scientist with an unwavering determination to rescue humanity from the brink of extinction.

The book plunges deep into the essence of the human spirit with a premise that will set readers pulses racing. AB, tirelessly working at the CDC, races against the relentless hands of time to craft a life-saving vaccine. The relentless and unforgiving virus claims every infected life, leaving the vaccine as humanitys last glimmer of hope.

As the virus tightens its grip on every corner of the globe, AB finds himself standing alone in a world that has fallen eerily silent, devoid of human existence. His sole companion is the steadfast and unyielding Winnie, a loyal four-legged friend who remains by his side through thick and thin. Together, they navigate the chillingly desolate landscapes, witnessing the viruss catastrophic toll on the world.

Deadly Ground guarantees an enthralling read suitable for all ages and sparks profound contemplation about the essence of being the last soul on Earth. Starbucks spellbinding narrative pulls readers into a hauntingly barren world, vividly illustrating a future where the survival of humanity rests solely on the shoulders of a lone scientist and his faithful canine companion.

Deadly Ground by Thomas W. Starbuck is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in print and digital formats.

Deadly Ground

Author | Thomas W. Starbuck

Genre | Science Fiction Adventures

Publisher | Christian Faith

Published date | January 4, 2018

Author

In May of 2006, while driving home from an extended road trip, Thomas W. Starbuck began hearing reports on the radio about Bird Flu and SARS viruses wreaking havoc in areas of Southeast Asia. That marked the moment when he started developing the storyline for his book, Deadly Ground.

His imagination took hold, and he envisioned a highly potent virus that could reduce its host to dust within minutes of airborne infection, specifically targeting only primate life on Earth. He further conceptualized the main character, AB, who was a chimeric individualsomeone conceived as twins but with only one survivor, bearing both sets of DNA. AB, discovering his uniqueness as a chimera, chose to pursue virology and genetics.

As the story unfolded, a virus causing havoc in Eastern Africa caught ABs attention, and he was called to respond. The rest of the narrative follows ABs extraordinary journey against all odds to locate any survivors and repopulate the Earth.

Fortunate enough to meet Judy Belshe-Thorblom, Thomas collaborated with her in developing the writing and artwork for Deadly Ground. Upon completing the novel, he submitted the manuscript to Christian Faith Publishing, which took care of the publishing process.