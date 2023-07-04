Hong Kong – 24 persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations

24 persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations ************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (July 3) announced that a total of 24 persons were sentenced by the Magistrates’ Courts from June 1 to 30 for violating the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap. 599A) or the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation (Cap. 599C).

The 24 cases involved 17 men and seven women aged between 21 and 65. The dates of violating the relevant regulations range from July 13, 2020, to December 17, 2022. They were sentenced to imprisonment for up to 4 weeks, suspended for 12 months, or a fine of up to $19,000 by the Magistrates’ Courts.

The DH will continue its actions against those who have breached the relevant regulations earlier.