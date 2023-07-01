Kim Kolze’s Children’s Spiritual Book “Baby Heart” Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, July 1, 2023

Baby Heart: Remembering Who I am by Kim Kolze will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair. The book fair will occur on July 19-25, 2023, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Dr, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

One of the biggest book fairs in Asia, the Hong Kong Book Fair is a prominent summer event in Hong Kong. Since its first edition in 1990, the Hong Kong Book Fair has evolved from a simple venue for marketing into an annual worldwide literary and cultural extravaganza.

Kim Kolzes Baby Heart: Remembering Who I am is an imaginative and uplifting book that examines essential lessons such as self-worth and love. In her delightful book, Kim highlights Gods love and the value one carries within its charming pages.

Baby Heart follows the story of Baby Heart, who comes into this life excited about everything she will experience. Despite her innocence and innate goodness, Baby Heart has to go through the peaks and valleys of life. As part of her journey, she learns through life lessons about forgiveness, love, and worthiness. She knows to listen to the still, soft voice inside, always whispering that she is greatly loved and perfect as she is. It tells a story to teach readers that everybody is enough just as they are.

The book will make an excellent gift for every reader, especially young children. Its value is universal and will remind everyone that self-love and compassion are essential for ones soul growth.

Baby Heart: Remembering Who I am by Kim Kolze is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Take advantage of the books display at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2023. Visit ReadersMagnets exhibit at booths 1C-B23 and 1C-B25 to view the books display.

Baby Heart: Remembering Who I am

Author| Kim Kolze

Publisher| Christian Faith Publishing

Published Date| March 8, 2022

Genre| Childrens Spirituality

Author

Kim is a new author excited to publish her first book, Baby Heart Remembering Who I Am, a childrens book with a universal message about love, compassion, forgiveness, and healing. It is a story about how holding on to false beliefs can alter our innate sense of who we are as beautiful divine beings.