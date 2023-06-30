Salesforce launches ‘Starter’ for MSME businesses in India

Arun Parameswaran, MD: Sales and Distribution at Salesforce India, emphasized the importance of SMBs as the backbone of the economy, attributing their resilience in challenging times to their accelerated adoption of digital technologies.

Businesses, irrespective of their size, are increasingly seeking ways to simplify their employees’ work and create space for more valuable tasks. We are excited about the potential impact of Salesforce Starter on small and medium-sized businesses in India, driving productivity, efficiency, and cost reduction while deepening customer relationships and delivering business success,” he emphasized.

According to the company, Salesforce Starter combines usability, flexibility, and security to meet companies’ needs for rapid scaling and improved return on investment. Furthermore, this all-in-one suite offers helpful guides for customers to set up and go live easily. Moreover, the company highlights that Starter simplifies signup, provides guided onboarding, and introduces a new checkout flow to make it easier for businesses to onboard more users onto the Salesforce platform.

Starter comes equipped with the advanced Einstein AI for Activity Capture, streamlining the process of automatically keeping email and calendar information up-to-date. Additionally, companies can empower users to effortlessly access and take action on unified customer data across a suite of sales and service applications.

