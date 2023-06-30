Dr. Ilana Halina Oren’s “Insanity and Grace” Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, June 29, 2023

Dr. Ilana Halina Orens memoir Insanity and Grace: A Memoir will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books 2023. The book festival will occur on August 19, 2023, at 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA, USA.

The San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books is a huge book event that will be presented by the University of San Diego. Authors, avid readers, booksellers, literary influences, and book industry professionals are among the people expected to attend the festival, which is now on its 7th edition. There will be workshops, author panel sessions, book displays, and other exciting activities for attendees.

Insanity and Grace talks about the life experiences of the author, a child of Holocaust survivors. For the last thirty years, Dr. Ilana Oren has worked with patients who shared secrets with her. These patients were willing to heal the emotion of shame engulfing their lives.

Inspired by her work with her patients, Dr. Ilana Oren began to look at the skeletons in her own closet in Insanity and Grace. She shares insights from her life as she talks about her heritage being the last remnant of the Polish Jews who immigrated to Israel in 1957. She also addresses her grief of losing her friends in the Six-Day War and extols her service in the Israeli Defense Force.

The authors life story forms a fabric of a gripping new chapter in the history of the Jewish people.

Get a copy of Dr. Ilana Halina Orens Insanity and Grace: A Memoir on Amazonand Barnes & Noble.

Know more about Dr. Ilana Halina Oren and her works at www.drilanaoren.com.

Authors Biography

Dr. Ilana Halina Oren was born in Poland in 1947, the second daughter to parents who survived the Holocaust in Siberia. In 1957, they were allowed to immigrate to Israel. She was the kid who spoke with a foreign accent and wanted very much to be liked by all the other kids and belong. In 1967, she was visiting her sister in New York when she received the draft from the military. She was happy to be back in Israel and serve in the Israeli Defense Force. She got married to an Israeli veterinarian and moved to the US.

She received her B.A. from UCLA, a Masters Degree from Chapman University, and a Ph.D. from St. Andrews Theological College and Seminary. She was first licensed by the state of California as a Marriage and Family Therapist in 1976. She has been practicing individual, marital, and family counseling ever since. She had published numerous workbooks and articles on the subjects of obesity, addictions, and spirituality.

She is on the faculty of Wayland Baptist University in Phoenix, Arizona. She is in private practice in Tempe, Arizona. She is a mother of three and a grandmother of five.

Insanity and Grace: A Memoir

Author| Dr. Ilana Halina Oren, Ph.D.

Genre| A memoir

Publisher| Page Publishing

Published Date| March 2, 2020