Creating safe spaces and transforming lives

MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – June 21, 2023 – PRLog — Causeway CARes has announced the formation of Project Home Repair. The experienced coalition, initiated by Dave C. Wintrode, President of the Causeway Family of Dealerships and Causeway CARes, aims to address the increasing need for critical home repairs among the senior, veteran, and vulnerable populations in Ocean County.

The demand for home repairs has surpassed the capacity of any single organization. Recognizing this pressing need, a collective effort was made to bring together several not-for-profit organizations and community-based groups including Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity, Homes for All, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County and Starve Poverty International.

“Project Home Repair focuses on providing critical repairs that enhance the health and safety of individuals residing in these homes,” said Wintrode.

The coalition’s services include roofing and window repairs to mitigate mold and retain energy efficiency, ramp construction and repairs to ensure accessibility and safety, and grab bar installation to promote safety in showers and bathrooms for populations with disabilities and aging concerns.

Consider Donna’s story: After her husband passed away, Donna’s roof began to leak, causing steady deterioration. Despite her efforts to cover it with tarps, they eventually fell apart. Her ceiling caved in, and water flooded her lower level, forcing her to constantly mop up after every rainstorm. Recently diagnose with MS, Donna’s situation was dire. Thanks to Homes for All, she can continue to live in her home. “Donna’s story is a powerful example of the future impact that Project Home Repair can make in the lives of those in need within Ocean County,” said Wintrode.

Causeway CARes is dedicated to supporting causes like Project Home Repair, which directly and profoundly impact the community in and around Ocean County. The organization focuses on education, food security, and quality of life initiatives. By joining forces with Project Home Repair, Causeway CARes aims to create safe spaces that transform lives and improve the well being of individuals and families in need.

About Project Home Repair

Project Home Repair is a collaborative effort between Homes for All, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County, Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity and Starve Poverty International. The coalition aims to enhance the quality of life for the aging, disabled, and vulnerable populations of Ocean County by providing critical home repair services. Through collaboration, compassion, and community involvement, Project Home Repair seeks to make a lasting impact on the community. https://www.projecthomerepair.org

About Homes for All

Homes for All, Inc. is fully dedicated to providing affordable housing and support services for low and moderate-income families in local communities. They strive to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Ocean County works to develop communities with individuals in need by building and renovating houses. They believe that all people deserve a clean and decent place to live.

About Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity puts God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. They work to improve the living conditions in need in the local community.

About Starve Poverty International

Starve Poverty International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty.

About Causeway CARes

Causeway CARes’ mission is to make a direct and profound impact in and around Ocean County in the areas of education, food security and quality of life. Founded in 2004 and funded by the Wintrode Family Foundation, Inc., Causeway CARes strives to make the community a better place to live grow and thrive.