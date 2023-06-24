The Staenberg Group Announces the House of Pain Gym is Open in The District

The Staenberg Group (TSG Properties) is pleased to announce the grand opening of House of Pain, a strength training gym and fitness center. On Monday, June 12, House of Pain officially opened at 17017 North Outer 40 Road in The District of St. Louis.

“We are excited to welcome House of Pain to our growing tenant mix,” shared Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group. “House of Pain brings back that hardcore true power and grit level to fitness, which will also level up the experience that can be had at The District.”

The 16,500 sq. ft. family-owned and operated gym has become a destination for motivated beginners and student-athletes to professional bodybuilders and Special Olympics competitors. They provide access to quality equipment and inclusive facilities for those wanting to push their bodies, attain their physical greatness, and improve their overall health. House of Pain offers:

· adaptive training

· athletic training

· bodybuilding

· everyday lifting

· Krav Maga

· strongman training

· and more

“House Of Pain Gym is so happy to be part of the vibe at The District,” said Joe Corbett, Owner of House of Pain. “We are pleased to be able to provide a world-class health and fitness training facility to our community in Chesterfield Valley. Over the past five years, we have become a destination fitness facility.”

People can stop in for a tour or schedule one by calling (314) 398-8184. Day passes are available for those who want to try working out at the gym before joining.

The District, an entertainment destination located at Boones Crossing in Chesterfield, MO, is developed and managed by TSG Properties. They are currently accepting inquiries from potential tenants interested in leasing space in the shopping center. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Emily Ackley and Patricia Kueneke at The Staenberg Group for more information.

About The Staenberg Group

The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For information on leasing, please contact Emily Ackley, Leasing Representative, at (314) 513-1478 or eackley@tsgproperties.com and Patricia Kueneke, Vice President of Leasing, at (314) 732-0098 or pkueneke@tsgproperties.com.