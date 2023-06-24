First ‘Sophie’s Place’ Music Therapy Room Celebrates 10 Years at Intermountain Primary Children’s

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital patients and caregivers are celebrating 10 years of music therapy, concerts, and recordings at Sophie’s Place

For 10 years, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital patients and caregivers have used music therapy, concerts, and original patient recordings in its first-of-its kind music therapy room, Sophie’s Place. Participants say it has been vital in helping young patients in their healing process.

Since Sophie’s Place was the first of its kind, started at Intermountain Primary Children’s, and has since been replicated in 10 of children’s hospitals across the country.

Sophie’s Place is a music therapy room at the hospital with musical instruments including a player piano, drums, guitars and microphones for patients, as well as a dedicated recording studio.

Since opening in 2013 with performances by the rock band Stone Temple Pilots and Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, Sophie’s Place has stood as a hub for patient creativity, songwriting, music performance, singalongs and jam sessions, and studio recordings.

Sophie’s Place has hosted:

3,493 music therapy sessions

23,790 visitors

1,173 songs recorded

32 concerts

188 shows broadcasted to Primary Children’s patients

Sophie’s Place is named in celebration of 17-year-old musician and songwriter Sophie Barton, who volunteered her time at Primary Children’s Hospital to help patients.

In 2010, Sophie died unexpectedly while hiking. Three years later, Sophie’s family partnered with Primary Children’s to ensure her vision to heal the world with music would live on.

Sophie’s Place was created with support from the Forever Young Foundation and Intermountain Foundation.

“Sophie Barton believed music can change everything. It’s a beautiful sentiment, and one that drives the work of music therapists at Primary Children’s Hospital each day,” said Katie Lahue, expressive therapies manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “We’re thrilled that Sophie’s Place could be replicated in 10 other children’s hospitals across the nation because of the generosity of the Forever Young Foundation. That’s an incredible feat.”

Primary Children’s music therapists use the power of music to help patients heal physically, mentally, and emotionally by improving neurological development and fine and gross motor skills, enhancing speech and language abilities, improving coping skills, and pain management.

Guest performers and appearances in Sophie’s Place have included Imagine Dragons, Andy Grammer, an acoustic set from Backstreet Boys band member AJ McLean, and professional dancers Julianne and Derek Hough.

“Sophie’s Place is a gem within Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Dustin Lipson, president of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “It is a special place of healing for thousands of children and their families, and will stand to immeasurably impact and shape lives well into the future.”

