Hong Kong – Remand person in custody escaped at hospital

Remand person in custody escaped at hospital ********************************************



A remand person in custody of Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre escaped at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) today (June 22).

The 64-year-old male remand person in custody was referred and admitted to QEH for treatment and hospitalisation due to physical discomfort yesterday (June 21). At about 4am today, he suddenly escaped from the handcuffs tied to the bed and ran away when the correctional staff went to the nurse station at the hospital ward. Officers at the scene immediately ordered him to stop, mounted the chase and called for reinforcement. The Police was also informed of the incident. The remand person in custody was recaptured by the Police at 5.45am.

The Correctional Services Department has appointed a board of enquiry to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

The person in custody was remanded for the offence of making child pornography.