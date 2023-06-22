Hong Kong – New York ETO congratulates HKEX on New York office opening (with photos)

New York ETO congratulates HKEX on New York office opening (with photos) ************************************************************************



The Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (HKETONY), Ms Candy Nip, congratulates the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on the official opening of its New York office today (June 21, New York time).

Ms Nip said she was delighted to see HKEX expanding its footprint to the largest financial hub in North America. Hong Kong plays an important role in the global financial market. Strengthening connections with North American enterprises is a welcoming move.

In collaboration with HKETONY, the Asia Society organised a luncheon with the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of HKEX, Mr Nicolas Aguzin, as the featured speaker. Mr Aguzin shared with the audience his insights on Hong Kong’s long-term future as an international financial centre, and its super-connector role between the East and the West.

In the same evening, Ms Nip attended a reception hosted by HKEX in celebration of its New York office opening.

