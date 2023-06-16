Vibe to the Enthralling Rhythms of the New Jersey Dancehall Artist Maga Hundred’s ‘SHOES’

West Milford, New Jersey Jun 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Blurring the lines of dancehall and hip-hop, the talented music whizz Maga Hundred has released his stimulating and addictive new number ‘SHOES’. The song brings together a fusion of contemporary production with a ferocious energy that syncs perfectly with the ethereal sound design, leaving a lasting impact on the listeners. The burst of diverse flavors and hypnotic depth takes listeners into an inescapable musical realm while imbibing them with a sense of motivation and optimism. The inherent charm of the track lies in the unhinged onslaught of 808s without ever turning into anything over-the-top and ensures that the message is conveyed clearly to the audience.

The fast-paced outpour of lyrics represents the urgency in the track, while the timeless essence of hardcore hip-hop in his voice enhances the effect of the sublime musical experience. There are upbeat rhythms with their insane drive that instantly remove all traces of somnolence, adding just the right dose of serotonin into the system, and uplifting the mood with its freshness. The hard-hitting lyrics rain down on the listeners, piercing to the depths of their psyche with a dance embrace while the gritty industrial elements give it an edge that appeals to a wide range of audiences. What stands out the most about the works of the New Jersey Dancehall Artist is the perfect balance he strikes between the organic element of his vocals and the artificial musical maneuvers of the track, giving his songs a common ground despite their insane diversity in theme, style, and production.

‘SHOES’ finds Maga Hundred diving deep into his flair for storytelling that finds its roots in reality, making the theme all the more relatable. The theatrical strength of the performance and the unwavering conviction in the artist’s voice sum up a clear sense of identity and integrity in the project. Check out this masterpiece by the artist, along with some of his other musical gems like ‘FOCUS’ and ‘UP AGAIN’ on SoundCloud. His songs are also available for listening on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Follow him on Instagram to never miss another musical update from the artist.

Just go for this track ‘SHOES’ by Maga Hundred:

https://soundcloud.com/user-119055022/maga-hundred-shoes

