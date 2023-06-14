Former L.A. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Troutman Pepper Law Firm to be Honored at Inner City Law Center’s 23rd Annual Awards Luncheon

The awards luncheon also features remarks from Los Angeles Board Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, a special pre-recorded message from Mayor Karen Bass and personal stories from Inner City Law Center clients.

What: Inner City Law Center’s 23rd Annual Awards Luncheon—Leaders in the Los Angeles community gather at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel to honor 2023 award recipients Sheila Kuehl and Troutman Pepper law firm.

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 12:20pm to 1:30pm

Where: Omni Los Angeles Hotel at 251 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Who: Sheila Kuehl, Former Member, Los Angeles Board of Supervisors

Lindsey Horvath, Member, Los Angeles Board Supervisors

Adam Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Inner City Law Center

Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison, Board President, Inner City Law Center

Inner City Law Center clients

Representatives of Troutman Pepper Law Firm

And hundreds of lawyers, professionals, and philanthropists

Note: Former Los Angeles Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Los Angeles Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Inner City Law Center clients, Inner City Law Center CEO Adam Murray and Inner City Law Center Board President Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison will be available for interviews after the program is concluded.

On June 14, more than 400 leaders from the Los Angeles legal, business, and civic communities will gather for Inner City Law Center’s 23rd Annual Luncheon at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel to support Inner City Law Center’s vital work in Skid Row and honor champions in the fight to end homelessness.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (via pre-recorded video) along with Los Angeles County Supervisor and former West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath, will present former Los Angeles County Supervisor and LBGTQ icon Sheila Kuehl with Inner City Law Center’s 2023 Humanitarian Award in recognition of her career of trailblazing and advocacy for vulnerable communities.

Each year, the Humanitarian Award is presented to an individual or entity who has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the underprivileged men, women, and children of Los Angeles. Past recipients of the Humanitarian Award include violinist and MacArthur Genius Grant winner Vijay Gupta (2019) as well as former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (2002).

“Throughout her political career, Sheila Kuehl has demonstrated a deep dedication to creating transformative change for many vulnerable communities in Los Angeles, including the unhoused community and the LGBTQ community— two communities which have a staggering amount of overlap,” said Adam Murray, Chief Executive Officer at Inner City Law Center. “It is a special pleasure to honor former Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on behalf of Inner City Law Center this Pride month.”

According to a 2020 study from UCLA School of Law Williams Institute, members of the LGBTQ community are twice as likely as heterosexuals to experience homelessness, and circumstances are even worse for youth, with 40% of all young people who are experiencing homelessness identifying as LGBTQ.

At the luncheon, Inner City Law Center will also recognize Troutman Pepper’s many hours of pro bono work to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles by honoring the law firm with the 2023 Katharine Krause Award, which will be presented by Inner City Law Center’s Board President Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison.

Katharine Krause was a well-respected attorney, an early leader of the public interest law community, and an Inner City Law Center Board member. Each year, the Katharine Krause Award is presented to an individual or entity that has made notable contributions to our client communities.

“The many hours of pro bono legal work that lawyers from Troutman Pepper have donated fighting for Inner City Law Center clients show an incredible commitment to the fight to prevent and address homeless in Los Angeles,” said Inner City Law Center Board President Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison. “Last year alone, Troutman Pepper donated more than $380,000.00 worth of pro bono work to helping Inner City Law Center clients fight unlawful evictions, stand up to slumlords, and reclaim public benefits.”

Other highlights of the Annual Awards Luncheon include a moving video of Inner City Law Center clients sharing their stories of facing or overcoming homelessness and a special video message from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Contact: Jacqueline Burbank

Communications Manager

jburbank@innercitylaw.org

P: (323) 208-1505

About Inner City Law Center

Founded by Nancy Mintie in 1980, Inner City Law Center is a nonprofit, poverty-law firm working to end the homelessness crisis by providing free legal services to the most vulnerable residents of Los Angeles. It is the only legal aid organization with headquarters in Skid Row.

Inner City Law Center’s staff of more than 130 (including 65 lawyers), together with hundreds of volunteers, fight for people facing eviction, struggling with landlord harassment, fighting to secure their veteran or disability benefits, or standing up to slum housing conditions.