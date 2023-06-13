Plant-Based Party Hits Los Angeles as Influencers and Celebrity Chefs Prepare for an Epic Immersive Event

LOS ANGELES–(Vwire)–In another step forward to make its visionary VegEconomy concept a reality, do-it-all vegan brand Vkind will host a mesmerizing two-day event bringing plant-forward brands, celebrities and influencers, consumers, and professionals together for a globally-inspired get-together. With an array of vivid experiential spaces featuring culinary dishes from around the world prepared by innovative vegan chefs, the first Vkind Experience (VKX), scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the Magic Box in Los Angeles, promises to be the plant-based party of the year.

VKX attendees will have all five senses engaged throughout 11 breathtaking experience rooms spanning 35,000 square feet of space. VKX guests from ages five and up can learn, socialize, play and sample tastings in an exhilarating, immersive environment with sights, sounds, and mouthwatering plant-based cultural dishes of all seven continents represented.

“We’re so excited to bring this groundbreaking idea to life for new and lifelong vegans and the veg-curious alike,” said Vkind Partner and VKX Event Producer Jia Dadabhoy. “This event is all about inclusivity, acceptance and awareness-building, and providing everyone an opportunity to learn about the plant-based lifestyle through captivating experiences. There has never before been an event this compassionate and transformative, at this scale, with this many cultures represented in such an authentic and meaningful way.”

The event will be powered by cutting-edge AI, AV, and extended reality to provide entrancing visuals, alluring audio soundscapes that beckon attendees to each experience room, and other surprises to enchant all attendees.

“Thanks to an unbelievable amount of dedication and passion from our plant-powered producers, VKX visitors will be transported around the world in a day,” said Dadabhoy. “We’re creating spaces that transform the stresses of daily life into brilliant new realities, and working with some of the very best vegan chefs to make this event as fun, accessible, and engaging as possible for every last person.”

A not-so-secret outdoor Bonus Experience, the Mix & Mingle room will provide a unique space for like-minded attendees to network, meet influencers and changemakers, and engage with plant-based pioneers. From engaging conversations on how to build a more sustainable and compassionate food system, to shopping for plant-based fashion and beauty products and dining on delectable food and drinks in the marketplace, the bonus twelfth room will provide a bounty of opportunities for those in attendance to cap off their day on the highest of notes.

Media opportunities abound for photographers, videographers, reporters, and more as plant-forward influencers and celebrities join us on the red carpet of the networking room.

Early bird tickets for VKX are on sale now through the end of June. Out-of-town guests who book their hotels through the Vkind Experience website will receive discounted rates while also participating in Vkind’s mission to bring value-aligned businesses and consumers together to build the VegEconomy®. Also, a portion of each ticket sale will be donated to LA-based nonprofits Saffyre Sanctuary (horse rescue), UnchainedTV (plant-based media), and The Martha Project (providing plant-based meals to those without shelter).

Additional proceeds from the event will be provided to the nonprofit One Tree Planted (forest and habitat restoration) to support tree-planting efforts.

To learn more about the Vkind Experience or to schedule an interview, contact press@vkind.com.

About Vkind

Vkind is on a mission to bring vegan businesses and professionals together under one banner to create a supply chain that honors animal welfare, environmental conservation, and healthy living. Learn more about Vkind’s vision for the VegEconomy and check out Peeled, the all-vegan cooking competition produced by Vkind.