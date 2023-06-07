Fine Art Shippers to Deliver Artworks to/from Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2023

The NYC-based art logistics company Fine Art Shippers will be providing art transportation services to and from the site of Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Southampton, NY.

The NYC-based art logistics company Fine Art Shippers will be providing artwork transportation services to and from the site of Hamptons Fine Art Fair. The event will be held from July 13 through July 16, 2023, in Southampton, New York. The fair will feature 130 galleries offering over 10,000 works by American and international artists. Among the highly-expected highlights of the event are both works by blue-chip masters and emerging promising artists.

Hamptons Fine Art Fair (HFAF) is one of the most high-profile art fairs in the US, hosted in the heart of a local historic community of artists. Important figures of Abstract Expressionism used to live together in the Hampton’s artist colony. To honor the history of this place, the fair will feature several themed booths dedicated to showcasing original works of art by American Abstract Expressionist artists. One of them will focus on female followers of the art movement — Elaine de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, Hedde Sterne, Audrey Flack, Lynne Drexler, and Dusti Bonge, while the other one will feature pieces by Robert Motherwell and Werner Drewes.

Among other high points of HFAF are a booth dedicated to chef-d’oeuvres of American illustration, in particular Saturday Evening Post covers, and a fundraiser event celebrating Pride Month on July 14. The proceeds obtained from the silent auction will be benefiting several LGBTQ+ community-related foundations.

Fine Art Shippers is to offer artwork delivery and packing services to the distinguished guests of Hamptons Fine Art Fair. The art shipping company has extensive experience in handling and transporting high-value works of art from and to art fairs and auctions. For example, it frequently collaborates with Showplace Luxury Art Design Vintage, a major antique store in New York City, and offers services to those who purchase fine art and antiques at New York City Estate Auction held by Auctions at Showplace. The company is also serving countless galleries, museums, and private clients around the US and worldwide.

Collectors who acquire art pieces will be able to entrust Fine Art Shippers with their precious possessions and enjoy impeccable art handling services. The company will ensure the items are securely packed, carefully transported by art shipping trucks, and arrive at their destination in flawless condition. The company’s vehicles are specifically designed to carry delicate works of art, which makes them perfect for any kind of valuable item, from fine sculptures to paintings to bottles of fine wine.

Hamptons Fine Art Fair will unfold in a 70,000 square feet pavilion complex located at 605 County Rd 39, Southampton, NY. More information on the show can be found on its official website.

Fine Art Shippers is a professional fine art shipping company headquartered in New York City. Established in 1995, we have grown to provide a wide range of art and antique moving services to meet the needs of the art community and private collectors from around the world. Our expertise includes but is not limited to luxury home moving, art packing and crating, art storage, white glove art courier service, art installation, antique furniture moving, international transportation, and gallery exhibition services. We operate across the United States and worldwide, making Fine Art Shippers the number one choice for many reputable art business professionals and institutions. Find more information about our team of dedicated art shippers on our website.