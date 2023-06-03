How Adults Can Learn to Ride a HiPEAK Fat Tire Electric Bike?

This article aims to help adults who don’t know how to ride a bicycle understand adult electric bicycles and learn how to ride an fat tire electric bicycle!

The popularity of electric fat-tire bicycles has sparked interest among many people who have never ridden a bicycle before, prompting them to give it a try. However, there is a common belief that if people didn’t learn how to ride a bicycle when they were young, they might miss out on the experience altogether. In reality, learning to ride an electric bicycle as an adult is not harder than learning as a young person. It only requires an adult electric bicycle and a safe and open space for practice, such as a spacious parking lot or a park.

This article aims to help adults who don’t know how to ride a bicycle understand adult electric bicycles and learn how to ride an fat tire electric bicycle!

What is the difference between riding a regular electric bike and riding an electric bike?

The main difference between a regular bike and an electric bike lies in the presence of an electric assist system. Taking the HiPEAK BONA as an example, here are a few other differences:

Pedal assist system: The HiPEAK BONA fat tire electric bike is equipped with a 7-level pedal assist system that provides assistance while riding, reducing the rider’s effort. In contrast, a regular bike relies entirely on human pedaling power.

Riding speed: With the support of an electric assist system, the HiPEAK BONA electric folding bicycle can achieve faster speeds. The maximum speed typically exceeds 20 miles per hour. On the other hand, the speed of a regular bicycle depends on the pedaling speed and the rider’s physical strength, resulting in lower maximum speeds.

Riding distance: Buoyed by a 750W motor and a 48V, 15Ah large capacity battery, HiPEAK BONA fat tire electric bike can easily ride over 60 miles in a single trip. In contrast, a regular bicycle relies on human power, requiring more physical effort, and riders may experience fatigue during long-distance rides.

How does an electric bike work?

The working principle of an electric bicycle primarily relies on the electric assist system to provide assistance during cycling. Its basic components include:

Motor: The motor of an electric bicycle is typically installed on the rear wheel, front wheel, or at the central axle. The motor is powered by a battery (usually a lithium-ion battery) to generate power and rotate the wheel hub, providing assistance during cycling.

Controller: The controller is the central part of the electric bicycle’s circuitry. It monitors parameters such as battery level, motor speed, and load and controls the output power of the motor. The controller can also adjust the level of assistance according to the rider’s needs.

Battery: The power source of an electric bicycle is typically a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The larger the battery capacity, the longer the range or mileage.

Operating System: The operating system of an electric bicycle includes a control panel and buttons, among other control devices. These allow the rider to adjust the assist mode and display cycling information while riding.

When the rider starts pedaling, the electric assist system detects this action and activates the motor to provide extra power, riding the wheel hub to rotate. As the rider accelerates or encounters uphill sections, the electric assist system increases the power output to maintain a smooth riding speed and comfortable riding experience.

It is worth noting that there are usage limitation in electric bikes in certain countries or regions. For example, in the United States, when riding a fat tire electric bike, the motor should not exceed 750W. Otherwise, special registration may be required to legally operate the bicycle on the road.

The benefits of learning to ride an electric bike

Electric bicycles offer faster speeds and the ability to travel longer distances in less time compared to walking or regular bicycles.

Uphill riding is more efficient with the assistance of the motor.

People with knee issues or asthma can also enjoy cycling with the help of an electric bicycle.

Electric bicycles do not emit pollutants, making them an environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

They provide a fun way for people to consume calories.

Compared to motor vehicles such as cars and motorcycles, electric bicycles have lower purchasing and operating costs.

Electric folding bicycles are more enjoyable than people may imagine.

The method of learning to ride an electric bike for an adult

Riding an electric bicycle is very similar to riding a regular bicycle, with the addition of a few steps to operate the electric assist system. Here are some helpful tips to address common issues that people may encounter during the learning process.

Using training wheels

Training wheels are a commonly used tool when learning to ride a bicycle. They are typically found on the sides of children’s bicycles and are designed to help beginners develop a sense of balance and learn the proper riding position.

Using training wheels can assist beginners in mastering bicycle riding skills more quickly while improving safety and efficiency during the learning process. However, it is important to remove the training wheels in a timely manner to avoid becoming overly reliant on them, which can make it difficult to adapt to real riding situations.

Learning to balance

Once you understand the stability of an electric bicycle and learn how to balance, gliding along is one of the advantages of riding an electric bicycle. When people start pedaling, the throttle option can help them focus on maintaining balance. It’s important to avoid looking at your feet while riding, as this can disrupt your balance.

Step by step shifting gears

Riding an adult electric bicycle is a unique experience due to the higher speeds involved. It’s a good idea to start in flat and open areas. Since electric bicycles are heavier, shifting gears becomes more challenging when not in motion. If possible, lift the rear of the bicycle and rotate the pedals a few times while shifting to a lower gear. Initially, do not rely on the motor’s support. Let the bicycle roll and gain momentum, then, once you feel stable and comfortable, engage the assist mode.

Learning how to shift gears

Shifting gears can be done by sliding or clicking the gear lever on the handlebars. This will move the chain to a new gear ratio (or adjust the power output in the case of an electric bicycle). Downshifting refers to shifting to a lower gear, while upshifting refers to shifting to a higher gear.

Learning how to using brakes

Practice using the hand brakes and understand how much pressure is needed to slow down or stop the bicycle. While riding, practice gradually applying the brakes to learn how to reduce the speed, and then attempt to come to a smooth and controlled stop without being abrupt or too sudden. A good practice is to practice stopping every 15 to 20 feet until you can do it properly.

Taking some safe measures

While no one wants accidents to happen, the probability of accidents is generally higher for beginners. Therefore, it is advisable for beginners to be more cautious and wear helmets and knee pads for added protection.

Choosing the right electric bike and starting riding

Learning to ride an electric bicycle is not a difficult task for most adults. Once people have mastered the techniques mentioned above, they are ready to start riding in earnest. Of course, a suitable electric fat tire bicycle is essential. The HiPEAK BONA folding electric bicycle is suitable for every beginner. Its 7-level pedal assist allows newcomers to adjust the assistance level according to their skill level, helping them progress faster. Moreover, HiPEAK BONA is currently offering a discount of up to $350 for every rider. It’s time to join more people in enjoying the fun and benefits of electric fat tire bicycles!

About HIPEAKBIKE

We are a E-bike company that produces innovative, high-performance, valuable and affordable electric bike and outdoor accessories. Our mission is to get people in touch with bikers and outdoor people shine in their communities.