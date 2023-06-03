Goldberg Injury Lawyers Announces New Office in Sylmar, CA

With more than 35 years of experience, Goldberg Injury Lawyers opened its accident law office on Foothill Boulevard, very close to Olive View – UCLA Medical Center.

The increase in accidents, especially in the San Fernando Valley area, forced us to take actions aimed at being close to the community when they need it most.

With a population of approximately 90,000 people, universities, schools, public and private organizations, and a fairly complex transportation system, Sylmar is not far from car accidents on a daily basis.

Whatever the reason for a car accident, drunk driving, speeding, or distracted driving, our accident law firm will put all the experience and resources at the disposal of accident victims for the sole purpose of protecting their legal rights.

Goldberg Injury Lawyers in Sylmar offers a high-quality service based on 24/7 availability; recognitions and accreditations that build trust; reputation through a history of satisfied customers; decades of experience practicing personal injury law; and the professionalism and honesty of each one of the members of this great team.

The tragic physical and emotional consequences of a car accident require a law firm with extensive experience that allows victims to obtain the maximum financial compensation for the recovery of injuries and property damage.

Do not hesitate to consult the best personal injury attorneys, not only in Sylmar but throughout the San Fernando Valley, CA.

