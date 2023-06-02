Tucker Company Worldwide Named a 2023 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

In selecting this year’s Top Green Supply Chain Partners, Inbound Logistics editors carefully handpicked 75 companies that exemplify a remarkable commitment to prioritizing green initiatives and driving sustainability across global supply chains. These 75 distinguished companies actively strive to create and implement best practices that make a positive global impact, leaving a lasting footprint for a sustainable future.

As a leading name in North American freight transportation, we understand the importance of establishing a supply chain that is both highly efficient and sustainable, said Mike Mellencamp, VP of Strategy and Projects, Tucker Company Worldwide. This recognition from Inbound Logistics reinforces the impact our services hold in the marketplace and highlights our dedication to sustainability.”

Tucker is committed to providing sustainable freight transportation solutions that benefit their clients, team members, and the communities they serve. Having been a SmartWay partner for fifteen years, Tucker uses SmartWay resources and tools to reduce energy costs, improve environmental performance, and ensure a greener future.

ABOUT TUCKER COMPANY WORLDWIDE

Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at inboundlogistics.com.

