How to Find Funding for Events in Fort St. John, B.C.

Planning and organizing events in Fort St. John, British Columbia requires careful consideration of various factors, and one crucial aspect is securing adequate funding. Here’s everything you need to know about securing tourism funding in Fort St. John, including where and how to apply, and how the funds can be utilized to make your event a resounding success.

Discover West Tourism offers ongoing funding in Fort St. John for local events and initiatives that promote tourism in this historic town. Previous events sponsored by Discover West have included various sporting events, like events for the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club.

We’re dedicated to supporting travel experiences in Fort St. John and throughout the vast landscapes of western Canada. Each year, Alberta and British Columbia see millions of tourists, and our mission is to ensure that exploring the rural marvels of these regions becomes a staple of touring the great white north.

As British Columbia’s oldest non-indigenous settlement, Fort St. John offers a unique travel experience, maintaining its pioneer spirit in the northeastern region of British Columbia.

Why Apply for Funding?

Securing funding for your event brings a multitude of benefits. By securing funding for local events and initiatives, you contribute to the growth of local tourism, and in turn, the local economy. Additionally, you receive increased brand exposure as your brand or initiative becomes associated with events enjoyed by your community.

How to Apply for Funding:

To apply for tourism funding, navigate to the “Request Funding” section. Here, you will find detailed information about the available programs, application procedures, and contact information for any inquiries you may have.

How Funding Can Be Used:

Discover West Tourism’s funding can be used in various ways relating to the travel and tourism industry in Fort St. John. Discover West is equipped to provide funding for different types of initiatives, including:

Sponsorships

Help us bring communities together with the power of organized sport. Host exciting tournaments and join the Discover West Tourism team.

Events

Memorable events deserve easy discovery. Let us fund your event as the talk of the town.

Advertising

Has the cost of tourism marketing stunted your advertising opportunities? Join our sponsored marketing campaigns as a Discover West partner.

Before filling out your application for funding, make sure to choose the initiative that best suits your needs, or clearly communicate your idea in your message if it’s not listed.

We’ve also supported Fort St. John tourism by sponsoring an array of sporting events, fitting with the city’s active atmosphere. Funding has been provided to the Pomeroy Sports Centre and events for the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association.

Funding can also be used to support a variety of other areas such as covering event infrastructure fees, allocating funds for marketing purposes, investing in event amenities, and much more.

For more information on accessing funding for your event or initiative in Fort St. John, feel free to contact Discover West Tourism.