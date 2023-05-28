Hong Kong – Kwai Chung Hospital announced hospital facility safety incident

Kwai Chung Hospital announced hospital facility safety incident ***************************************************************



The spokesman for Kwai Chung Hospital (KCH) made the following announcement today (May 28) regarding a hospital facility safety incident:



At around 8pm tonight, a piece of false ceiling at the treatment room of a female general adult psychiatric ward, which is approximately 60 centimetres length and 31 centimetres width, fell down and hit a nurse. The nurse concerned has mild pain on head. The nurse attended the Accident & Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital and was confirmed the pain not serious. The KCH is very concerned about the incident. The hospital has expressed sympathy and will provide assistance to the staff concerned.



Maintenance staff has arranged emergency repairs immediately and the cause of the incident is under investigation. The KCH will arrange inspection of all false ceilings at the treatment room concerned. The incident did not involve structural safety of the building and concrete spalling. Patient services were not affected.

​The hospital will investigate the relations between the incident and recent works related to removal and installation of false ceilings. The workers concerned are also reminded to pay attention to the incident concerned and make necessary follow-up. The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.