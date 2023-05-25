Visit digital platform I-Invest | Presswire

May 23, 2023

I-Invest

[PRESSWIRE] London, UK – 23 May, 2023 — I-Invest is a digital platform that informs and educates senior decision-makers on the evolving trends shaping mainstream industry sectors. Obtaining accurate insight and analysis is key to business success, and I-Invest was created to put market changes into context, providing an essential tool to help industry leaders manage change.

Information is available via the website, and through a series of special reports relating to key market sectors from banking and finance to Tech and Innovation.

Everything you need to know is a click away

Subscription is free of charge

www.i-investonline.com

Notes to Editors

I-Invest is a digital platform that informs and educates senior decision makers on the evolving trends shaping mainstream industry sectors. Obtaining accurate insight and analysis is key to business success, and i-invest has been created to put market changes into context, providing an essential tool to help industry leaders manage change.

For Media Enquiries, contact: info@i-investonline.com

Interview with Steve Tzikakis of Sitecore https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxiSwLlU3Zs

Ends