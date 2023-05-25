Street Fighter 6 Viewer Rewards on Twitch

WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 25, 2023
On June 2 starting at 9:00 AM PT, viewers who watch 60 minutes of a participating channel broadcasting in the Street Fighter 6 category can receive the following rewards in the form of unique codes, while supplies last.
Chipotle Free Item: Chipotle is offering up to 500,000 codes for Free Chips & Guac for Twitch viewers in the United States and Canada. Viewers can redeem the unique promo code in the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com when ordering. The code is for digital orders only, and not for in-restaurant use.
Street Fighter x Twitch Collection Promo Code: Twitch is offering up to 500,000 discount codes for 30% off on any item in the Street Fighter x Twitch Collection as listed here.
Upon earning the reward, viewers will receive a Twitch notification indicating that they have earned the reward.
Event Duration
These rewards will be available beginning on June 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM PT, and will continue until supplies last.
How to Participate
- Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account at twitch.tv).
- Visit one of the eligible participating Twitch channels listed below.
- While the channel is broadcasting Street Fighter 6 gameplay, watch for 60 minutes to earn the reward codes.
- Viewers who complete 60 minutes of watch time will receive reward codes via their Twitch notifications inbox. This offer is first come first served, while supplies last.
- Please note that the campaign will begin on June 2 at 9:00 AM PT. Any watch time before the above start time will NOT be counted towards the campaign.
How to Redeem Reward Codes
Chipotle Free Chips & Guac: Build your Chipotle order at chipotle.com/order or in the Chipotle app and input your unique promo code at checkout.
Item Details
- Chipotle codes can only be used for online ordering, not in-store
- Codes can only be redeemed in the United States and Canada
- Must be logged in to your Chipotle Rewards account in order for code to be valid
- Go to https://chipotle.com/order to redeem your code when ordering online
- Redeem code before expiration on July 31, 2023
- The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited
Street Fighter x Twitch Collection: Go to the Street Fighter x Twitch Amazon storefront here and choose item(s) in the collection. Enter your 30% off promo code at checkout.
Item Details
- The codes can be used to ship to the United States, Puerto Rico, and any country on the below list (Please note viewers in Germany are excluded due to shipping restrictions)
- The code can only be used for item(s) in the Street Fighter x Twitch Collection
- Codes can only be redeemed once
- Redeem code before expiration on December 31, 2023
- The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited
Africa
Ghana
Kenya
Mauritius
Mayonette
Morocco
Namibia
Nigeria
Reunion
Tanzania
Zimbabwe
Europe
Albania
Andorra
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Gibraltar
Iceland
Liechtenstein
Monaco
Norway
San Marino
Serbia
Switzerland
Vatican City State
European Union
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
Asia
Cambodia
China
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea, Republic of
Macau
Malaysia
Philippines
Russian Federation
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Thailand
The Americas
Barbados
Bermuda
Bolivia
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Ecuador
French Guiana
Guadeloupe
Jamaica
Martinique
Mexico
Panama
Peru
Puerto Rico
Saint Barthelemey
Saint Martin
Trinidad and Tobago
United States of America
Uruguay
Venezuela
Oceania
Australia
Fiji
Marshall Islands
Micronesia, Federated States of
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Palau
Middle East
Bahrain
Egypt
Israel
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
List of Eligible Twitch Channels Chipotle Free Chips & Guac Offer
- ainrun
- ArcadexAngel
- Ashy
- AuroralVisage
- AussieAntics
- AutoMattock
- Ayumi
- bettynixx
- biqtchpuddin
- boneclinks
- Brian_F
- Burkeblack
- Carter
- Chalupa_Pants
- Cloud_805
- curiousjoi
- DandyJordan
- DataDave
- desertp
- Diaphone_
- DJBluePDX
- Dmoney
- DrOrochi
- Eduardo_Hook
- ElChakotay
- FakeUni
- fats
- Foxen
- GP_TV
- HAVENGERS
- hikaru_kun
- Ignantrizzy
- Infernasu
- itsTina
- Jenntacles
- JinKitsu
- jmcrofts
- johnblueriggs
- Juicebox_FGC
- KarimCheese
- karq
- Katana1988
- Kimmicles
- KingGeorge
- KittyRawr
- KokoNata
- leizushen
- levelupyourgame
- LunaOni
- maximilian_dood
- Mcqueeb
- Miintytv
- mogu
- molly_bee
- mrbluwu
- nemesisnetwork
- NickDominates
- OMEGAPRO
- Oroboro
- Oshikorosu
- OverLordBou
- PETTYGANG
- phalizide
- punkdagod
- ReallyReallyLongathon
- redriotross
- rinnegoddess
- RyuHashira
- Saintone
- Sajam
- SenseiCJ
- Simurgh
- Snake_Eyez_
- stonepa
- techniq
- Tera
- terrabl0x
- TheLostDrake
- thenameismyk
- TieTuesday
- TraceyCola
- traumz
- uguubear
- unrooolie
- Vendettafgc
- ViciousFGC
- viridy
- vrcvictory
- wBluePrint
- Woodrow_Jenkins
List of Eligible Twitch Channels 30% Off Street Fighter x Twitch Collection
- alli90
- broskifgc
- DejavuShot
- elysa
- filisgg
- Hermit
- inariyokovt
- K_Wiss_
- littlebunny_x
- LUvvUcy
- mscupcakes
- NattapongS
- OdedSVR
- RetroGaijin
- Seofgc
- team_spiritzero
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I confirm which channels are eligible for the campaign?
The full list of eligible participating channels and the campaign period dates are listed above. If a Twitch channel does not appear on that list, they are not eligible for the campaign. Double check that the Twitch channel you are watching is currently live, and that the streamer is broadcasting during the campaign period, and its name is listed in the campaign by viewing the list above if you wish to participate in this campaign.
How long do I need to watch to earn the rewards?
To qualify for the reward redemption codes, users must watch 60 minutes. The 60 minutes may be watched all at once, or over the course of the campaign, across multiple eligible participating channels, or done on a single eligible participating channel.
I watched for 60 minutes on an eligible channel prior to the campaign. Am I eligible for the redemption reward codes?
No. Redemption reward codes can only be earned by watching 60 minutes of an eligible participating channel that is streaming during the campaign period.
Can I track the number of minutes I have watched during the campaign?
There is not a centralized location to track progress in the campaign.
Where can I find my campaign rewards once Ive earned them?
The campaign reward codes will be delivered to the users Twitch notification inbox once they have been earned. The notification inbox can be found to the right in the top navigation bar on Twitch. The codes will remain there until the user deletes the message.
What should I do if Im having a problem receiving my code on Twitch?
Campaign reward code delivery can take up to 24 hours to be delivered once earned. The code will remain there until the user deletes the message after completion of a qualifying purchase.
If you have still not received the code(s) after waiting 24 hours and verifying that your purchases were made towards an eligible streamer, please contact Twitch Support here while logged in.