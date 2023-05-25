Street Fighter 6 Viewer Rewards on Twitch

WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 25, 2023

On June 2 starting at 9:00 AM PT, viewers who watch 60 minutes of a participating channel broadcasting in the Street Fighter 6 category can receive the following rewards in the form of unique codes, while supplies last.

Chipotle Free Item: Chipotle is offering up to 500,000 codes for Free Chips & Guac for Twitch viewers in the United States and Canada. Viewers can redeem the unique promo code in the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com when ordering. The code is for digital orders only, and not for in-restaurant use.

Street Fighter x Twitch Collection Promo Code: Twitch is offering up to 500,000 discount codes for 30% off on any item in the Street Fighter x Twitch Collection as listed here.

Upon earning the reward, viewers will receive a Twitch notification indicating that they have earned the reward.

Event Duration

These rewards will be available beginning on June 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM PT, and will continue until supplies last.

How to Participate

Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account at twitch.tv).

Visit one of the eligible participating Twitch channels listed below.

gameplay, watch for 60 minutes to earn the reward codes. Viewers who complete 60 minutes of watch time will receive reward codes via their Twitch notifications inbox. This offer is first come first served, while supplies last.

Please note that the campaign will begin on June 2 at 9:00 AM PT. Any watch time before the above start time will NOT be counted towards the campaign.

How to Redeem Reward Codes

Chipotle Free Chips & Guac: Build your Chipotle order at chipotle.com/order or in the Chipotle app and input your unique promo code at checkout.

Item Details

Chipotle codes can only be used for online ordering, not in-store

Codes can only be redeemed in the United States and Canada

Must be logged in to your Chipotle Rewards account in order for code to be valid

Go to https://chipotle.com/order to redeem your code when ordering online

Redeem code before expiration on July 31, 2023

The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited

Street Fighter x Twitch Collection: Go to the Street Fighter x Twitch Amazon storefront here and choose item(s) in the collection. Enter your 30% off promo code at checkout.

Item Details

The codes can be used to ship to the United States, Puerto Rico, and any country on the below list (Please note viewers in Germany are excluded due to shipping restrictions)

The code can only be used for item(s) in the Street Fighter x Twitch Collection

Codes can only be redeemed once

Redeem code before expiration on December 31, 2023

The transfer or sale of these codes by any means is strictly prohibited

Africa

Ghana

Kenya

Mauritius

Mayonette

Morocco

Namibia

Nigeria

Reunion

Tanzania

Zimbabwe

Europe

Albania

Andorra

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Gibraltar

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Norway

San Marino

Serbia

Switzerland

Vatican City State

European Union

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

Asia

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Korea, Republic of

Macau

Malaysia

Philippines

Russian Federation

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

The Americas

Barbados

Bermuda

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guadeloupe

Jamaica

Martinique

Mexico

Panama

Peru

Puerto Rico

Saint Barthelemey

Saint Martin

Trinidad and Tobago

United States of America

Uruguay

Venezuela

Oceania

Australia

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia, Federated States of

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Palau

Middle East

Bahrain

Egypt

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

List of Eligible Twitch Channels Chipotle Free Chips & Guac Offer

ainrun

ArcadexAngel

Ashy

AuroralVisage

AussieAntics

AutoMattock

Ayumi

bettynixx

biqtchpuddin

boneclinks

Brian_F

Burkeblack

Carter

Chalupa_Pants

Cloud_805

curiousjoi

DandyJordan

DataDave

desertp

Diaphone_

DJBluePDX

Dmoney

DrOrochi

Eduardo_Hook

ElChakotay

FakeUni

fats

Foxen

GP_TV

HAVENGERS

hikaru_kun

Ignantrizzy

Infernasu

itsTina

Jenntacles

JinKitsu

jmcrofts

johnblueriggs

Juicebox_FGC

KarimCheese

karq

Katana1988

Kimmicles

KingGeorge

KittyRawr

KokoNata

leizushen

levelupyourgame

LunaOni

maximilian_dood

Mcqueeb

Miintytv

mogu

molly_bee

mrbluwu

nemesisnetwork

NickDominates

OMEGAPRO

Oroboro

Oshikorosu

OverLordBou

PETTYGANG

phalizide

punkdagod

ReallyReallyLongathon

redriotross

rinnegoddess

RyuHashira

Saintone

Sajam

SenseiCJ

Simurgh

Snake_Eyez_

stonepa

techniq

Tera

terrabl0x

TheLostDrake

thenameismyk

TieTuesday

TraceyCola

traumz

uguubear

unrooolie

Vendettafgc

ViciousFGC

viridy

vrcvictory

wBluePrint

Woodrow_Jenkins

List of Eligible Twitch Channels 30% Off Street Fighter x Twitch Collection​​​​​​

alli90

broskifgc

DejavuShot

elysa

filisgg

Hermit

inariyokovt

K_Wiss_

littlebunny_x

LUvvUcy

mscupcakes

NattapongS

OdedSVR

RetroGaijin

Seofgc

team_spiritzero

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I confirm which channels are eligible for the campaign?

The full list of eligible participating channels and the campaign period dates are listed above. If a Twitch channel does not appear on that list, they are not eligible for the campaign. Double check that the Twitch channel you are watching is currently live, and that the streamer is broadcasting during the campaign period, and its name is listed in the campaign by viewing the list above if you wish to participate in this campaign.

How long do I need to watch to earn the rewards?

To qualify for the reward redemption codes, users must watch 60 minutes. The 60 minutes may be watched all at once, or over the course of the campaign, across multiple eligible participating channels, or done on a single eligible participating channel.

I watched for 60 minutes on an eligible channel prior to the campaign. Am I eligible for the redemption reward codes?

No. Redemption reward codes can only be earned by watching 60 minutes of an eligible participating channel that is streaming during the campaign period.

Can I track the number of minutes I have watched during the campaign?

There is not a centralized location to track progress in the campaign.

Where can I find my campaign rewards once Ive earned them?

The campaign reward codes will be delivered to the users Twitch notification inbox once they have been earned. The notification inbox can be found to the right in the top navigation bar on Twitch. The codes will remain there until the user deletes the message.

What should I do if Im having a problem receiving my code on Twitch?

Campaign reward code delivery can take up to 24 hours to be delivered once earned. The code will remain there until the user deletes the message after completion of a qualifying purchase.

If you have still not received the code(s) after waiting 24 hours and verifying that your purchases were made towards an eligible streamer, please contact Twitch Support here while logged in.