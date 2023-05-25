Meals On Wheels South Florida Receives Grant From Maximus Foundation in Recognition of Its Programs and Services for Seniors

We are extremely grateful to Maximus Foundation for this generous grant, said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. This funding will allow us to continue to serve South Floridas most vulnerable population, and we are honored to be recognized for our services.

The Maximus Foundation, which was founded by the companys board of directors in 2000, is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote personal growth and self-sufficiency through improved health, child, family, and community development. The nonprofits receiving grants in 2023 from the Maximus Foundation provide a wide range of critical services, programs, and training.

“In recognition of Meals on Wheels South Floridas impact in our community, the Maximus Foundation is pleased to award a grant to support the success of the organization, said Dr. John Boyer, Maximus Foundation Chairman. Their work reflects our shared values partnering with people in under-resourced communities and connecting them to the tools they need to build better lives for themselves, their families, and their neighbors. Thank you to Meals on Wheels South Florida for its collaborative approach to enriching the lives of those it serves.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1984. With the dedication of five-hundred volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mowsoflo.org.

Meals on Wheels South Florida Funding Statement

Meals on Wheels South Florida is funded under the Older Americans Act and Fair Share Dollars from local municipalities through the State of Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs and The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. The generous support from The Jim Moran Foundation, Jewish Federation of Broward, United Way of Broward, the Children’s Services Council, the cities of Tamarac and Pompano and Private Donations allows us to provide meals and services to those in most immediate need who would otherwise be placed on the ever-growing waiting list for home-delivered meals.

A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the division of consumer services by calling toll free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the state. Human Services Network, Inc. D/B/A/ Meals on Wheels South Florida, Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Registration Number: 01331.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

About the Maximus Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of Maximus, the Foundation extends the mission of the Company by identifying and awarding grants to partners with specialized expertise to deliver results within the same populations and communities served by the public programs the Company operates. The Maximus Foundation is completely funded by Maximus and its employees, in partnership with local community organizations with programs and projects in the areas of child and youth development, health, and community development.

###