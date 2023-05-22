William Cowan aspires for his 2022 award-winning book Building a Winning Career to become a preferred college graduation gift this spring

As college graduation ceremonies approach this spring, one award-winning author is setting a lofty goal. William Cowan – a High Distinction Harvard Business School graduate with three decades of distinguished career coaching experience – wants his book Building a Winning Career to become the preferred go-to gift for parents and grandparents to share with university graduates keen on building successful professional careers.

As college graduation ceremonies approach this spring, one award-winning author is setting a lofty goal. William Cowan – a High Distinction Harvard Business School graduate with three decades of distinguished career coaching experience – wants his book Building a Winning Career to become the preferred go-to gift for parents and grandparents to share with university graduates keen on building successful professional careers.

“Building a Winning Career is easy to read and packed with practical and specific guidance for 2023 and beyond. My goal is to equip new graduates with a powerful approach to successfully navigate today’s new and very different world of work. Already, many readers have stated that the book has changed their lives,” Cowan said.

What is special and different about the book, Cowan explains, is that it provides crucial life skills that professionals need today to navigate the landscape they face in finding roles and moving from one career position to an even better one. It is clear that graduates benefit greatly by understanding and practicing these life skills but, unfortunately, few schools and universities teach them.

Here are several of Cowan’s observations that are also illuminated within the pages of his book.

In our new world, the rules of job search have changed:

Following a disciplined and active preparation and search process is better than waiting to respond to advertisements.

Understanding and effectively communicating what makes you special – not only your skills but your behaviours – is a key factor for success.

Identifying and measuring your history of delivering value and impact matters more than your previous job titles and responsibilities.

Building warm relationships and expanding your network will take you much further than anguishing over your CV.

Preparing properly and rehearsing for meetings and interviews will pay off more than just showing up to interviews and being authentic.

Asking the right questions in an interview will be more productive than answering a string of behavioural questions.

Evaluating the proposed role and where it will take you is crucial, rather than asking your prospective employer Where do I sign?

Seven fundamentals in today’s job search environment:

Leave well.

Aim high.

Prepare thoroughly.

Build warm relationships.

Don’t seek a job, seek advice.

Expand your network.

Validate your thinking.

How to improve your chance of success in job search:

Build on your strengths – identify your strengths and describe them concisely.

Build warm relationships and generate votes – don’t seek a job, seek advice.

Build your network through three layers (A, B, and C) – exploit the exponential power of new connections.

Sell yourself by asking questions, not by talking about yourself.

Four powers you need to build to be successful in job search in today’s market:

Preparation – you cannot prepare for a marathon by walking around the block.

Seeking validation of your hypotheses – what you think about yourself does not matter, it is what others think that matters.

Being introduced to new people – you need warm introductions to three circles of individuals.

Rehearsal – your need to keep all answers brief and to the point (ideally less than two minutes), and to do this you must rehearse.

According to CEO Nicole Sparshott: “Cowan has an incredible ability to unlock insights around an individual’s unique superpowers. He is both the stretch and the safety net as you reimagine your career. He brings a balance of sharp intellect and big heart … and undeniable impact.”

Cowan’s book already has over 125 five-star reviews on Goodreads and Amazon. Here are six excerpts from recent reviews:

Peter Lamell: “This is an outstanding book which will become a leader in its field. If you want to build a winning career, go to the expert, William Cowan.”

Paul Devlin: “If I could give it 50 stars I would, one for each of the succinct, well-articulated and valuable insights that I have found while reading it.”

Said Metwalli: “What a gem of a book. This is the best gift to university graduates. I wish I had been given this book as a fresh university graduate.”

Lali Wiratunga: “A gift beyond measure to go for growth! Building a Winning Career is a valuable resource for those seeking to excel in their careers.”

Tracey Curro: “Regardless of what stage you’re at in your career, this is a brilliant, practical, step-by-step guide to a long and happy career. Read it early!”

Giles Thompson: “For those who aspire to be senior executives it is never too early to read this great book. It is full of excellent, practical advice and insight.”

Visit Amazon to purchase the hardback or ebook.

To book William Cowan for your podcast, broadcast, or special event, get in touch.

About Building a Winning Career

William Cowan has over 30 years of experience in senior management positions. He has held Board Chairman roles in public and private companies. He graduated from Harvard Business School with High Distinction.

In addition to his executive roles, William has provided career coaching to over 1,000 professionals across the globe. He is a master at helping people to build their careers. He is passionate about helping everyone, whether they be graduates or senior executives to build more successful careers.

He has structured and formalized his coaching process and has set out this rigorous process in his book, Building a Winning Career, now selling worldwide. The book was honored as an Australian Career Book Award 2022 Finalist – Awarded by the Royal Society of Arts Oceania. It was an Amazon #1 Best Seller last month.