Experience the Beauty of Bilingual Poetry in “Edge of a Fantasy and Other Poems/Al Borde de una Fantasia y Otros Poemas” by Gil Saenz

Edge of a Fantasy and Other Poems/Al Borde de una Fantasia y Otros Poemas has arrived, a mesmerizing collection of poetry penned by the talented author Gil Saenz. Released on November 18, 2020, this remarkable book beckons readers into a realm where English and Spanish elegantly entwine, offering a profound and heartfelt voyage through the realms of love, hope, peace, nature, and meditation.

In this bilingual masterpiece, Gil Saenz has thoughtfully compiled approximately fifty poems, each beautifully presented side by side in English and Spanish. The authors deep appreciation for the power of language and the beauty of both cultures shines through as he expertly captures the essence of each poem, ensuring that the meaning and detail are preserved in both languages. Translations have been meticulously crafted by both Gil Saenz himself and his brother, who holds a doctorate in foreign language education. This collaborative effort guarantees an authentic and evocative reading experience.

Edge of a Fantasy and Other Poems/Al Borde de una Fantasia y Otros Poemas is a celebration of lifes wonder and beauty. Through the art of poetry, Gil Saenz invites readers to explore his personal thoughts and emotions, revealing the richness and depth of the reality that surrounds us all. Whether it is through introspective reflections or vivid descriptions of the natural world, each poem offers a glimpse into the authors unique perspective and his deep connection with the human experience.

This exceptional collection resonates with tranquility and reflection, even when exploring themes such as Vagabonds and Human Struggles. Gil Saenzs poetic compositions capture moments of peace and contemplation, gently guiding readers towards a deeper understanding of themselves and the world. With a soulful authenticity, the poems in this book serve as a source of inspiration, encouraging readers to find beauty in every moment and circumstance.

Edge of a Fantasy and Other Poems/Al Borde de una Fantasia y Otros Poemas is a must-read for poetry lovers and those seeking a bilingual literary experience. This book promises to be a source of pleasure, enjoyment, and enlightenment for a wide range of readers. Book clubs and poetry enthusiasts alike will find this collection to be a captivating addition to their shelves.

Author: Gilbert Saenz

Publisher: ‎ Gilbert Saenz (April 20, 2023)

Language: ‎ English

Paperback: ‎ 126 pages

ISBN-10: ‎ 1960075829

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1960075826

About the Author

Gil Saenz was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 2004 where he had been employed for 30 years as a Computer Systems Analyst at the IRS Detroit Computing Center in Detroit, Michigan.

In the early part of his life attended grade school at Holy Trinity and Douglas Houghton elementary schools which were both located in Corktown, a section of downtown Detroit located on the near West side of town. Later, he attended and graduated in 1959 from Western High School also on the southwest side of Detroit.

He then served a four-year term in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed mainly at Minot Air Force base in North Dakota. He worked as a Personnel Specialist and did a four-month temporary duty tour in 1963 at the Ramstein Air Base, near Frankfurt, Germany.

In 1968 Gil graduated from Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan with a B.A. and English Literature major. Afterwards, he was employed with U.S. State Department in the Foreign Service as a U.S. Diplomatic courier from 4-69 to 10-70.

Writing poetry and writing in general have become one of his favorite pastimes and interests.