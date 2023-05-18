Ronald J. Fischer Pens “Cities in Orbit and the End is Near,” a Post-Apocalyptic Cautionary Tale

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

This science fiction book tells a possible future that warns people of the neglect of climate change.

Ronald J. Fischers science fiction book, Cities in Orbit and the End is Near, was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. This amazing event, which is the largest literary festival in the country, took place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Global changes such as the rising of the temperature and the oceans are some of the apparent results of the climate change that is happening in the twenty-first century. Natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods are accelerating.

Cities in Orbit and the End is Near is set in a post-apocalyptic era, a distant future where the neglect of climate change led to the destruction of the world. Much of humanitys population has no choice but to live away from Earth due to escalating crime and overpopulation. People have constructed cities in orbit; these cities are colossal cylinders that rotate about their axes to simulate gravity.

The story revolves around the main character Thomas Stevens. His father is a pioneering contributor to the construction of the cities in orbit. Life in these cities eventually becomes chaotic. Tom fights for his survival in his new life in the city as he follows political factions and goes through complicated relationships.

Get a copy of Cities in Orbit and the End is Near by Ronald J. Fischer on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

To learn more about the author, Ronald J. Fischer, check out the authors website at www.ronaldjfischer.com.

Author

Ronald J. Fischer is a retired math and engineering professor from Evergreen Valley College, San Jose, CA. He is now an old tennis player who currently plays pickleball. Interested in board and card games such as chess, bridge, and Oh Hell. He reads and studies more math and science subjects.

Cities in Orbit and the End is Near

Author | Ronald J. Fischer

Genre | Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction

Publisher | Fulton Books

Published date | July 25, 2022