Improving Beach Day Experience with a HiPeak Electric Fat Tire Bike

This article will show some ways to use the HiPEAK electric fat tire bike to enhance the quality of their beach day for all beach adventure lovers!

As the weather gets warmer, the beach once again becomes one of people’s favorite destinations to explore. The blue sky and the foamy white waves glistening on the sea surface attract countless people to come.

At the same time, along with the crowds on the beach, there are also parked vehicles filling up the parking lots. Before enjoying their beach day, people must first endure a period of suffering from congestion and waiting. And when the sun sets below the horizon, groups of people prepare to drive home and have to face angry drivers in the parking lot. At this time, smart people will choose to ride their HiPEAK BONA electric fat tire bikes, turn on their headlights, and easily ride back home.

Undoubtedly, fat tire electric bikes and the beach are a perfect match. This is also an important reason why many coastal communities and their residents are leading the integration of adult electric bikes into their daily life and travel. This article will start with the four favorite beach activities of people, showing some ways to use the HiPEAK electric fat tire bike to enhance the quality of their beach day for all beach adventure lovers!

Surfing

Surfing is a very popular beach activity among Americans, whether on the East Coast or the West Coast. For surfing enthusiasts, they always want to hit the water early on beach days. However, from sunrise, traffic and beach parking in many places can become very bad.

Therefore, using the two-wheeled HiPEAK BONA electric fat tire bike to drag the surfboard into the water is a fast and convenient choice. Especially on some beaches, convenience is particularly important. Take San Onofre State Beach, located a few miles south of San Clemente in Orange County, as an example. Almost all surfing enthusiasts who go to Lower Trestles Beach need to park in advance and then walk about 30 minutes to reach the beach. During this time, they also have to cross train tracks and an area known for snake sightings.

Just walking this distance is already exhausting, right? But surfers also have to carry their surfboards and other equipment. Especially after experiencing intense surfing, they still have to deal with the physical burden of carrying equipment and climbing hills to reach the parking lot. Fortunately, there are now many surfboard racks specifically designed for adult electric bikes. The basic concept is that the fastening device is connected to the electric bike on one side and extends from the bike side, leaving just enough space for the rider to sit on the bike and pedal. Then, firmly secure the surfboard on the rack, and surfers can easily get rid of the hassle of traffic, parking, and the fatigue of long-distance carrying.

This is why more and more surfers at Lower Trestles and other beaches are using the HiPEAK electric fat tire bike. If someone wants to go to a faraway surfing spot, remember that HiPEAK BONA’s 20″ X 4″ fat tires are perfect, and they can perfectly adapt to rough terrain such as beaches.

Picnicking

As an effective way to relieve stress, picnic is also loved by many Americans. On weekends, with family, friends, or even alone, going to the beach to listen to the roaring waves, placing your feet on the sand, enjoying the sun and delicious food, is enough to heal most of the troubles in life.

HiPeak’s official website provides a dedicated portable bag picnic bag for all users who want to have a picnic. The bag is made of insulated material, which can keep food and drinks cool or warm for more than 5 hours. In addition, the lining is made of food-grade PEVA foil, so you can safely put food directly into the bag. Its size of 31*23*19cm is enough to accommodate food for several people, such as sandwiches, salads, snacks, drinks, and fruits, making it very suitable for beach picnics and enjoying the most beautiful dinning experience at destination. Of course, don’t forget to throw the trash into the recycling bin or take it with you when you leave.

Travelling

For those who enjoy swimming, strolling, sunbathing, or constructing sandcastle at the beach, it is an important and difficult thing to travel light. Like surfers, dragging all of one’s essentials from a distant parking lot to the beach can be exhausting. But with the HiPEAK electric fat tire bike, it doesn’t have to be such a hassle.

The HiPEAK BONA comes with a sturdy rear rack that allows riders to carry all of their beach towels, clothes, and shovels with them. Of course, you can also use HiPEAK’s professional bike bag to increase storage space. More importantly, the HiPEAK BONA has a load capacity of up to 350 pounds, so you can carry almost anything you want to play with at the beach. Oh, and if you plan to walk after arriving, don’t forget to bring a lock.

Riding

Speaking of bicycles, the joy of riding must be mentioned. The boardwalks and Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California are considered the best beach cycling routes for electric bicycles, and thousands of riders ride HiPEAK BONA folding electric bikes here every day.

As we all know, beaches often have varying degrees of wind that affect people’s cycling, but HiPEAK BONA has a powerful 750W motor that makes it almost unaffected by the wind. Even with headwinds, people can easily ride it.

Of course, you don’t have to worry about running out of power either. HiPEAK BONA is equipped with a 48V 15AH high-capacity lithium battery that provides up to 60 miles of range, allowing people to quickly and easily ride from one cool seaside town to another. And there is no emission of any substance that could pollute the beach during the ride.

Are you ready to start your beach day? From surfing to picnicking, from beach playing to leisure riding, HiPEAK offers every rider the perfect electric fat tire bike. HiPEAK BONA is sure to make this year’s beach day easier and more exciting!

About HIPEAKBIKE

We are a E-bike company that produces innovative, high-performance, valuable and affordable electric bike and outdoor accessories. Our mission is to get people in touch with bikers and outdoor people shine in their communities.