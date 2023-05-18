Abundance of Hope Counseling Joins Third Annual MTV ‘Mental Health Action Day’

DENTON, Texas – May 17, 2023 – PRLog — Abundance of Hope Counseling Joins Third Annual ‘Mental Health Action Day’ on Thursday, May 18th

More than 2,000 organizations, brands and influential leaders around the world

will activate on the theme “dedicate one hour to yourself, your loved ones, or your community”

Learn more at

www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

Corinth,Texas (May 17, 2023) — Spearheaded by MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce, the third annual Mental Health Action Day will be held on Thursday, May 18th with more than 2,000 organizations, brands, government agencies, and cultural leaders supporting the global movement that encourages and empowers people to take action for mental health. Abundance of Hope Counseling is proud to be activating this year starting out by doing a Mental Health awareness interview on May 13th, with Radio station 97.9 The Beat in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex with Jazze Radio Chica.

On May 18th at 7:00 pm CST Chikeitha Owens, LPC, CBC, CCTP, owner of Abundance of Hope Counseling, will be collaborating with Dr. A Joseph Cribbins III, MD, with Texas Center for Bariatrics & Advanced Surgery. The broadcast will be live via Instagram @one_operation_ changes_life, and the topic is “Caring for your mental health before and after Bariatric surgery,” focusing on the relationship between Bariatric surgery and mental health.

May 18th 6:00 pm cst, 7:00pm est., Abundance of Hope Counseling will be collaborating with Keep it Simple Saints for MTV Mental Health Action Day presenting on Breaking the Silence : Removing the Stigma of Mental Health. The broadcast will be live via Keep It Simple Saints Facebook Page.

As part of the activation Abundance of Hope Counseling is also offering a free mental health toolkit for schools called “Beyond the Classroom: Nurturing Our Minds for a Happy Summer.” This toolkit has been tailored for the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area districts. If you are out of state or in Texas but in a different location but still interested please reach out and DM me or email chiowens316@ abundanceofhope.com

“We are proud to come together with this diverse group of influential and purpose-driven partners who share our commitment to empowering and encouraging people to shift from mental health awareness to mental health action,” said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Studios. “When we recognize that mental health is health, we have an opportunity to demystify, destigmatize and normalize taking actions to help ourselves and each other.”

This year’s call to action is to dedicate one hour to a mental health action for yourself, your loved ones, or your community. Participants are encouraged to take their first steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes through a wide range of tools. Free resources and tools, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for hosting and organizing events, are available for organizations and groups to help support their audiences through a myriad of ways – from starting a meditation practice to learning how to support a friend to advocating for change.

Cultural leaders including Arianna Huffington, Deepak Chopra and Gabriella Wright, and brands and organizations including Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, NAACP and NAMI, are among those joining Mental Health Action Day 2023. A full list of partners is available at mentalhealthaction.network/ partners (https://www.mentalhealthaction.network/ partners).

