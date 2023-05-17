HiPEAK ELIAS: Most Family-friendly Folding Electric Bike

This article will introduce the features and benefits of HiPEAK ELIAS from various aspects, and explain why it is the most suitable folding e-bike for American families!

In the past few years, adult electric bicycles have swept the world, providing people with an eco-friendly, convenient, and affordable way to travel. For families, folding electric bicycles are a particularly suitable choice. They can not only be conveniently stored at home, but also easily carried on public transportation or used during travel.

HiPEAK ELIAS is one of the most popular electric folding bikes on the market today. It is exquisitely designed, equipped with high-performance batteries and electric drive systems, and can meet the various travel needs of family members. This article will introduce the characteristics and benefits of HiPEAK ELIAS from multiple aspects, and explain why it is the most suitable folding electric bike for American families!

The features of HiPEAK ELIAS

HiPEAK is a company with 15 years of experience in electric bike manufacturing, and HiPEAK ELIAS provides users with multiple functions and riding experience. Below are some of the key features of this bike that are suitable for family riding.

Effective motor and large-capacity battery

HiPEAK ELIAS is equipped with a powerful 750W motor that provide enough power to tackle steep hills, headwinds, and other challenging terrains, making it easy for family members of all ages, including children and parents, to ride.

At the same time, ELIAS also has a large capacity 48v 15ah lithium battery, which can provide a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. This makes the ELIAS electric fat tire bike an ideal choice for family members for long-distance commuting or leisurely riding.

Foldable bike frame

One of the unique features of the ELIAS electric bike is its foldable design. This makes it very easy to store in places like closets or corners of rooms. For families with limited space and many members, the foldable design is undoubtedly the best choice.

In addition, the foldable design of ELIAS also makes it easy to transport in the trunk of a car or on public transportation, adding more options and fun to a family trip.

Sturdy and lightweight frame

The frame of the HiPEAK ELIAS electric fat tire bike is made of lightweight aluminum alloy, which is designed to be lightweight and sturdy. The entire bike weighs only 61 pounds, making it very easy to control. The aluminum frame is also rust-resistance, helping expand the lifespan of the electric bike.

In addition, ELIAS is equipped with disc brakes to increase braking power, comfortable saddle as well as step-through design, allowing every family member to ride more safely and comfortably.

Convenient rear rack

Each ELIAS is equipped with a rear rack, providing a convenient way for people to transport groceries, packages, and other items while riding. Additionally, the overall weight capacity of the ELIAS bike is an impressive 350 pounds, making it easy to carry enough food for the entire family for a week.

Multifunctional smart display screen

Another feature of HiPEAK adult electric bicycles is its intuitive display. The ELIAS have a screen on the handlebar that provides information such as battery capacity, odometer, speedometer, and wattmeter. It also allows riders to easily switch between different levels of power assist modes (ELIAS has 7 levels of pedal assist). Different family members can adjust the assist level based on their fitness level, ensuring that everyone gets the best riding experience.

Why HiPEAK ELIAS folding electric bike is the most family-friendly choice?

Efficient and cost-saving way for family travel

HiPEAK ELIAS is designed for families seeking efficient and cost-effective means of transportation. It can reach a top speed of 25 mph, making its commuting efficiency comparable to that of a car in busy cities. Moreover, this electric fat tire bike is priced at only $1299 on its official website and often enjoys discounts of hundreds of dollars.

In addition, for families who use cars for transportation, they often face high monthly gasoline bills. According to statistics, the average American household spends over $400 per month on gasoline. In contrast, HiPEAK ELIAS requires no gasoline and has low maintenance costs, making the monthly travel expenses more than 10 times lower than those of a car.

Benefit for health

HiPEAK has always advocated for a healthy lifestyle and encourages families to ride bikes together instead of driving. This not only helps family members to bond but also provides a form of exercise. ELIAS’s 7-level pedal assist function allows family members, including children and seniors, to easily engage in necessary exercise without feeling fatigued.

Versatile and eco-friendly

The HiPEAK ELIAS electric fat-tire bike has a wide range of applications. Commuters can use it for their daily commute, children can ride it to school, homemakers can use it for errands, and the whole family can take it on trips. There is no better choice for family travel than this bike.

Regardless of how ELIAS is used, it does not emit any harmful gases. Therefore, using a folding electric bike is a more sustainable transportation option that helps reduce a household’s carbon footprint and create a cleaner environment.

Conclusion

In general, HiPEAK ELIAS is a high-performance folding electric bike that offers a variety of practical functions for families. With its powerful motor, large-capacity lithium-ion battery, sturdy yet lightweight frame, and convenient rear rack, the ELIAS is the perfect choice for families seeking a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. Additionally, HiPEAK has its own manufacturing facility, allowing for strict quality control throughout the production process to ensure each electric fat tire bike delivered to family members can be used for a long time. This has made HiPEAK a trusted brand of electric bikes by users worldwide.

