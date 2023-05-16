Leixir Dental Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Care 1st Dental Institute

Leixir Dental Group (“Leixir”), a leading technology-oriented dental laboratory headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida, announces its strategic partnership with the Care 1st Dental Institute (“Care 1st”), a newly established clinical education and training organization based near Dallas, Texas.

Founded and led by Dr. David M. Chei and Dr. Jaebum Lee, Care 1st Dental Institute is a clinical training organization focused on helping clinicians reach their potential through expanding their clinical capabilities and integrating new technologies into their practices. The clinical education and training focuses on oral surgery and implantology, while the technology education is focused on, but not limited to intra-oral scanning (IOS) and photogrammetry. The Care 1st facility is a one-of-a-kind facility in Texas, which features a 20+ person lecture room, an in-office dental laboratory, and four operatories including one operatory equipped with audio-visual connectivity to enable remote monitoring.

Leixir Dental Group’s expertise in providing implant and full-arch restorations as well as intra-oral scanner training, is a perfect combination with Care 1st leadership in oral surgery and dental technology. This partnership will allow Leixir and Care 1st to deliver best-in-class training and education to dental professionals in Texas and across the Unites States. This partnership also allows Leixir and its customers to benefit from the decades of clinical experience of Dr. Jaebum Lee and the Care 1st faculty members. These key opinion leader clinicians will not only offer their courses through the Carrollton Care 1st facility, but now have access to Leixir’s three training & education centers in Tampa, Baltimore and Providence.

“Leixir Dental Group has supported dental professionals and their patients in Texas for many years, but this partnership allows us to expand our reach in Texas and offer a more robust set of hands-on training solutions,” said Rafe Hanahan, Leixir’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Their world-class facility as well as their in-house lab will prove to be invaluable as we strive to better support our clinician customers in Texas with a broader set of education, training and lab offerings. Additionally, we’re thrilled to bring Dr. Lee and the other Care 1st faculty’s curriculum to our existing customers in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast via our Leixir training centers.”

“We at Care1st Dental Institute are thrilled to have a premier lab partner such as the Leixir Dental Group to support our dental education curriculum and provide high-quality lab services to augment that curriculum. Moreover, both organizations share a common passion for implantology, chair-side technology and clinical education, which creates great alignment between the two organizations,” said Dr. David M. Chei, one of the founding partners. “This partnership with Leixir leverages our centrally located facility in Texas and adds greater reach to the Southeast and East Coast through Leixir’s existing training facilities. We’re excited about the potential to deliver even more exceptional educational services throughout the U.S. with this partnership,” said Dr. Jaebum Lee, a founder partner of Care 1st.

About Leixir Dental Group

Leixir operates a network of full-service, state-of-the-art dental laboratories that offer a complete range of leading-edge dental restorative products, including crowns and bridges, implants, surgical guides, and dentures, as well the full-spectrum of intra-oral scanning technologies and training support. For more information, please visit https://leixir.com/

About Care First Dental Institute

Care First Dental Institute is a Dallas-based oral surgery clinical education organization that provides advanced training and education programs to dental professionals across the United States. The organization is committed to improving the quality of dental care through innovative solutions and best practices. https://care1st.us/home