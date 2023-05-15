Jeanniey Walden selected as Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP

Jeanniey Walden TV show Host of Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

Jeanniey Walden is a business expert, author, keynote speaker, award-winning marketing leader, and the host of the nationally broadcasted TV show and podcast LiftOff with Jeanniey Walden. Jeanniey was recently chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2023, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female professional and inclusive leader displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. With innovation and compassion, these women empower others to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jeanniey will be recognized for this honor in December 2023 at IAOTP’s annual awards gala. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

IAOTP President Stephanie Cirami said, “We are honored to have Jeanniey Walden as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur and her extraordinary achievements prove she will empower women around the world. Looking forward to celebrating all her successes at the awards gala.”

Jeanniey has certainly established herself as a visionary of her generation. She is a dynamic, results-oriented leader who has shown success and advancement throughout her career. Jeanniey is currently hosting a new tv show and podcast, LiftOff With Jeanniey Walden. She is also a sought-after speaker, and her expert analysis on workplace and labor issues appears on multiple media platforms regularly.

Her impressive repertoire of prior roles includes Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer for unicorn fintech startup DailyPay, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Mercer, and Principal Analyst and CMO at The Relevancy Group. Other notable roles spanning Fortune 500 companies and startup’s alike including Jeanniey’s role leading marketing for NOOK at Barnes and Noble and JCPenney, creating a new industry for independent films as the President of Indieflix. And forging new paths for digital publishing as the Global Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at ZINIO and VIVMag, the first fully digital luxury magazine. Jeanniey was the Founder and Executive Chairperson of the Email Experience Council, Co-Founded RingBlingz, and was the President and CEO of TLN; she served as the Executive Director and Senior Partner for WorldWide Email Marketing for OgilvyOne Worldwide and Grey Direct, starting the first email marketing division in an advertising agency.

Before embarking on her professional career path, Jeanniey attended the University of Pittsburgh, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Teaching.

Throughout her illustrious career, Jeanniey has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her expertise in Marketing and Business Leadership. This year she graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professional) Magazine. She was honored for her distinction as Top Marketing Officer of the Year for 2022 at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2022 and was on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC 2 times.

Additionally, Jeanniey has received recognition for her entrepreneurship, global keynote conference speaking, and as a sought-after “Woman in Business,” she has authored several books and launched five companies. She was named Transformational CMO of the Year by the CMO Club.

Looking back, Jeanniey attributes her success to her determination, her passion for marketing and business transformation, and her unique understanding of the personal growth needed for success. Jeanniey will continue leading with innovation and hopes to inspire other fearless business leaders to excel and break industry barriers. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling, and she is a shoe fashionista.

