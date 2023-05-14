AAEON Deepen Ties with Adaptiv Networks to Expand the US SD-WAN Market

To do this, AAEON has strengthened ties with Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor with whom AAEON have had a strong partnership with for a number of years. In collaboration with Adaptiv, AAEON will help enterprises to simplify their network infrastructure, increase network performance, and improve security.

With its continuously expanding desktop and rackmount network appliance ranges, AAEON has demonstrated a commitment to innovation by incorporating the newest and most sophisticated Intel platforms to give network security providers the most effective and market-ready white box solutions. This commitment has paid off in the past, with AAEON being awarded Gold Partner status in 2022s Intel Network Builders Winners Circle Program, in recognition of its successful adoption and commercialization of Intel architecture in its network platform solutions hardware.

Adaptiv’s SD-WAN solutions are designed to address the growing need for enterprises to securely connect to cloud applications and services. In addition to this, there is a growing emphasis on supporting remote and hybrid working environments, for which organizations must balance network functionality with data security.

The increased prevalence of SD-WAN and SaaS solutions illustrates a positive and necessary shift towards institutions prioritizing network security and reliability as hybrid working environments become the new norm. This is why AAEON choose to work with elite providers like Adaptiv to ensure organizations receive the benefits that its white box solutions offer.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEONs expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks cloud-managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves partners and end users across the globe backed by the largest patent portfolio in the SD-WAN industry.

Visit www.adaptiv-networks.com for more information.

