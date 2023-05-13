The Metro Detroit suburb recently signed a multi-year contract with Priority for management of the city’s waste

After a thorough evaluation process, Bloomfield Township trustees have made the decision to award Priority Waste, Inc. the contract for the township’s new solid waste program. The contract, which received a majority vote of 5-2 at the meeting held on Monday, April 10, marks the end of a 16-year partnership with Green for Life (GFL) Services.

Under the terms of the contract, Priority Waste will serve as Bloomfield Township’s trash and recycling provider until June 30, 2031. The decision to choose Priority Waste was driven by their competitive pricing and commitment to addressing key issues faced by residents in the past, such as response times.

During the two-hour discussion among board members, it was acknowledged that GFL Services had performed exceptionally well over the years. However, after careful consideration, Bloomfield Township Director of Public Works Noah Mehalski recommended the move to Priority Waste due to their lower bid of $34 million and their willingness to improve customer service.

The solid waste contract evaluation committee, consisting of township staff and three board of trustees representatives, conducted a rigorous vetting process. Priority Waste stood out during this process, demonstrating their dedication to customer satisfaction. They employ a logistics driver coordinator, the first of its kind in the industry, to provide a high level of service to residents. With real-time monitoring through mounted cameras on each truck, drivers can swiftly address any issues reported by residents, ensuring immediate response times.

While some board members expressed concerns about the potential challenges associated with switching providers, the majority was enthusiastic about the change. Priority Waste, often referred to as a tech company in the waste industry, impressed the board with its innovative approach and the fact that it employs local residents.

Supervisor Dani Walsh emphasized the high expectations in Bloomfield Township, noting that GFL Services had not kept pace with its competitors’ advancements. The decision to solicit bids for the solid waste contract, instead of extending GFL’s current contract as initially planned, reflects the township’s commitment to ensuring the best service for its 16,149 residential units.

Ultimately, trustees voted 5-2 in favor of awarding the contract to Priority Waste. Trustee Neal Barnett and trustee Michael Schostak cast the dissenting votes. The township is confident that this partnership will enhance waste management services and meet the evolving needs of Bloomfield Township residents.

For more information on dumpster rentals and waste management services for community events, please visit the Priority website at: https://www.prioritywaste.com

About Bloomfield Township:

Bloomfield Township, officially the Charter Township of Bloomfield, is a charter township of Oakland County in the U.S. state of Michigan. As of the 2010 census, the township population was 41,070.[3]

As a northern suburb of Metro Detroit, Bloomfield Township is located 6 miles (9.7 km) north of the city of Detroit. Established in 1827, it is the oldest township of Oakland County. In 2014, Bloomfield Township was ranked the most expensive community in which to live in the state of Michigan with a median home price of $224,977

About Priority Waste of St. Clair Shores

Priority Waste of St. Clair Shores has provided dumpsters for rent in St. Clair Shores for several years. They offer roll off dumpsters for everything to construction to major home remodeling. All St. Clair Shores waste management services, including junk hauling and trash removal, are handled by them. They can be contacted at: (586) 210-3791

https://www.prioritywaste.com/

28410 Harper Ave

St. Clair Shores, MI 48081

(586) 210-3791